March Golf Club enjoy impressive turnout in male and female competitions

Winners of the Members and Friends Day. From left: Pam Hawes, Georgie Millett, Sandi Carrington and Angela Storey. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL Archant

March Golf Club enjoyed healthy numbers in both their male and female competitions last week.

The runners-up in the Members and Friends Day. From left: Brenda Softley, Jo Rowlett, Teresa Layton and Aly Wise. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL The runners-up in the Members and Friends Day. From left: Brenda Softley, Jo Rowlett, Teresa Layton and Aly Wise. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL

28 ladies took part in the Members and Friends Day last Tuesday, who narrowly avoided the rainy conditions.

Nearest to the pin on second and 11th holes was won by Maria Fox from Dereham, nearest the pin on the sixth and 15th was won by Aly Wise from Hunstanton and nearest the line was won by Gail Johnson from March.

The winning team was Pam Hawes & Georgie Millett from March and Sandi Carrington & Angela Storey from St Ives with 79 points.

On Thursday (June 20), the Ladies team then played in The Dunham Cup.

The 'nearest the line' winners at the Members and Friends Day. From left: Gail Johnson, Maria Fox and Aly Wise. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL The 'nearest the line' winners at the Members and Friends Day. From left: Gail Johnson, Maria Fox and Aly Wise. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL

Emma Norman won after going out in 49 and coming in with 42 whilst scoring 4 pars, ending with a net score of 79.

Pam Hawes finished second with net 82, followed closely by Pam Wallis with net 85.

There were 43 entries for The President's Day held on Sunday (June 23), featuring 36 men and 7 ladies, who took part in an individual stableford competition.

Nearest to the pin on the ninth and 18th holes was Gary Neugebauer, and nearest on the sixth and 15th for the ladies was Jo Rowlett.

Jo Rowlett with president Richard Cannell after winning 'Nearest the pin' for the ladies and coming second in the ladies category at The President's Day. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL Jo Rowlett with president Richard Cannell after winning 'Nearest the pin' for the ladies and coming second in the ladies category at The President's Day. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL

Peter Coventry won the men's competition with 37 points, although Sean Edwards finished second with the same points tally, and Stephen Campbell came third with 36 points.

In the ladies category, Norman won with a score of 40 points, followed by Jo Rowlett and Sandra Russell with 30 and 26 points respectively.

The day rounded off with a meal and award presentation in the clubhouse, presented by club president, Richard Cannell.

Emma Norman finished top for the ladies in The President's Day competition. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL Emma Norman finished top for the ladies in The President's Day competition. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL

Gary Neugebauer (left) after winning 'Nearest the pin' at The President's Day tournament. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL Gary Neugebauer (left) after winning 'Nearest the pin' at The President's Day tournament. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL

Sean Edwards (left) finished second in the men's category at The President's Day competition. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL Sean Edwards (left) finished second in the men's category at The President's Day competition. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL

Peter Coventry (right) after winning the men's category at The President's Day competition. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL Peter Coventry (right) after winning the men's category at The President's Day competition. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL

