Players got their clubs out for charity at March Golf Club as part of an eventful week of action.

On July 14, the ladies played in the Sunday Medal tournament, which was won by Gail Johnson with nett 86, followed closely by Jo Rowlett on nett 87.

The ladies also competed in the Garthwaite Cup two days later, where vice-captain Emma Norman celebrated victory with nett 74, bringing her handicap down to nine.

In second was Jo Rowlett with nett 79, and Carolyn Morton finished third.

The Papworth Hospital Cup was then staged on July 17, with £405 being raised for the Papworth Hospital Charity in the process with the help of participants and non-playing members.

Senior players took part in the competition as Les Forrester came out on top just ahead of captain Gary Brinn on 40 points, with Paul Goddard achieving third spot with 39 points.

There was also success for Fred Gordon who won the par three competition with a commendable 15 points.

On Sunday, July 21, four pairs participated in a mixed friendly against St Ives, with March reigning supreme.

After a tightly-contested affair in sunny conditions, March won overall with a score of 2.5 games to 1.5.