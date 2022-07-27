Plenty of prizes for golfers at March and Tydd St Giles

March Golf Club held their Captain's Day on Saturday and President's Putter on Sunday.

Some 90 members took part in the first, a mixed stableford, and Les Forrester won ahead of Dennis Ellingham and Mark Athow, as Shona Kent took the ladies prize.

James Campbell presents Dennis Ellingham with his prize - Credit: March GC

Lewis Hearn and Gail Arnold won nearest the pin, with the latter also taking longest drive as the best past captain's score was posted by Cliff Jones.

James Campbell presents Shona Kent with her prize at March Golf Club - Credit: March GC

The day was sponsored by East Anglia Utilities Ltd, Microns (P.E) Ltd, Artronics Ltd, Hambleton Herts Ltd and vice-captain Max Flintoft with over £2,250 raised for the East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH).

Captain James Campbell, who partnered current president Carolyn Morton to the Presidents Putter the next day, said: "I was so pleased with how well the day went. The course was in great condition, but with some challenging pin positions.

James Campbell and Carolyn Morton celebrate winning the Presidents Putter at March - Credit: March GC

"I would also like to thank all of the members for their support during my captaincy and the sponsors."

*Noel Bratt admitted it was an honour to win the Sambridge Shield at Tydd St Giles Golf Club.

The competition is held in memory of long-time members of the club, as former treasurer Terry Sambridge passed away earlier in the year and his wife Val was involved with the ladies section.

Bratt claimed the silverware with 42 points and said: "As Terry was a great friend, it was great to take part in the event and an honour to win the shield."

Noel Bratt celebrates at Tydd St Giles - Credit: Tydd GC

Graham Ralf finished second on countback having also scored 42 points, with Ken Parker third on 41.

Lin Walker won the ladies competition on 39 points on countback from Jakie Maton.

The senior pairs better ball open was won by home duo Vinny Day and Lee Smith on 44 points, with Mel Tolfre and Mike Johnson (Wensum Valley) second on countback.

Vinny Day and Lee Smith receive their prize from Trevor Sewell at Tydd St Giles - Credit: Tydd GC

Eric Savage and Phil Jones (Ryston Park/Middleton) were third having also scored 44 points, with another Tydd St Giles pair, Russell Doy and Gary Brown, in fourth.

Cliff Latimer (Gedney Hill) won nearest the pin on the fourth, as Mark Athon (Marham) took honours on the eight, Mel Tolfree (Wensum Valley) won the 11th prize and Vinny Day was closest on the 16th.

Other results, July pairs: Wayne ALder/Clive Barber 46; Matthew Thomas/Jonathan Schultz 43; John Tyler/Dean Wright 43; Brendan Docking/Martin Bowman 41.

Men's combined pairs: John Kellegher/Clive Barber 80 points, Sid Johnson/Andy Bell 70, Rod Drew/Chris Simmonds 68, Darrell Pacey/Neil John 67.

Seniors July Medal, Div 1: Chris Moore 80-13=67; Ken Doughty 83-15=68; Michael Flint 84-15=69. Div 2: Derrick Marsh 81-17=64; Brian Newby 84-18=66; Phil Wilkinson 89-21=68; Div 3: Malcolm Miller 87-23=64; Hank Pooley 86-22=64; Paul Milward 88-22=66; Div 4: Steve Dewey 94-29=65; Derek Martin 101-36=65; Barrie Mutimer 96-29=67.

July Stableford, Div 1: Tim Hines 42; James Hale-Smith 38; Ady Bills 37; Div 2: James Horscroft 43; Angus McDonald 40; Richard Lawrence 39; Div 3: Paul Simpson 41; Paul Philpott 39; Luke Stanford 38.



