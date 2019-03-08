Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Golf: March members battle for honours

PUBLISHED: 15:30 22 August 2019

Nick Carter celebrates

Nick Carter celebrates

Archant

March Golf Club members battled it out for honours in three big competitions last week.

Lewis Hearn celebratesLewis Hearn celebrates

The ladies played for the Clarks Trophy, with the event having been rescheduled, and Brenda Softley came out on top with 31 points.

One of the club's newest members, Emma Smith, was second with 29 points after coming through the academy ranks, while Carole Wood took third with 24.

You may also want to watch:

The annual Selby Taylor sponsored competition was won by Emma Norman (31) on Saturday, ahead of Jo Rowlett (28) and Gail Johnson (26) as 10 ladies took part.

Gary Neugebauer celebratesGary Neugebauer celebrates

Meanwhile, the men's competition was won by Nick Carter, who carded a superb 45-point haul.

Gary Holmes finished second with 38 points, as Roger Watts (37) took third in a field of 61.

The second leg of the men's championship took place on Sunday, with Lewis Hearn winning best nett and Gary Neugebauer taking the best gross prize.

Most Read

Underground electrical fire suspected in March as police urge residents in nearby homes to stay inside

Emergency services at scene of suspected undeground electrical fire in March. : ARCHANT

Ten years behind bars for Chatteris teenager who brutally attacked ‘well-liked and vulnerable’ Speedy

Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), has been jailed for ten years for assaulting �well-liked and vulnerable� Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

Residents warned to stay inside and homes left without power after suspected underground electrical fire breaks out on March street

Emergency services on scene at a suspected underground electrical fire on Deerfield Road in March. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Woman got 13-year-old girl to take intimate pictures to send to man, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Driver taken to hospital after car ends up in ditch on A141 at Wimblington

A driver was taken to hospital after their car ended up in a ditch on the A141 at Wimblington this morning (Wednesday August 21). Picture: ROB SHAW.

Most Read

Underground electrical fire suspected in March as police urge residents in nearby homes to stay inside

Emergency services at scene of suspected undeground electrical fire in March. : ARCHANT

Ten years behind bars for Chatteris teenager who brutally attacked ‘well-liked and vulnerable’ Speedy

Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), has been jailed for ten years for assaulting �well-liked and vulnerable� Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

Residents warned to stay inside and homes left without power after suspected underground electrical fire breaks out on March street

Emergency services on scene at a suspected underground electrical fire on Deerfield Road in March. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Woman got 13-year-old girl to take intimate pictures to send to man, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Driver taken to hospital after car ends up in ditch on A141 at Wimblington

A driver was taken to hospital after their car ended up in a ditch on the A141 at Wimblington this morning (Wednesday August 21). Picture: ROB SHAW.

Latest from the Cambs Times

The only way is up says Neale-Wade principal with the academy showing huge increase in numbers gaining high marks in English and maths

Executive principal Jason Wing said: We are thrilled with these results and it is great to see improvements across the board, especially within Maths and English where we have worked hard to excel our provisions.

Golf: March members battle for honours

Nick Carter celebrates

GCSE results 2019: 80 per cent of students at Sir Harry Smith Community College achieve grades 9-4 in English and maths

Eighty per cent of all Year 11 students at Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey achieved a pass in English.

Could you do it? Contestants from Fenland and Cambridgeshire wanted for new 2020 series of Naked Attraction on Channel 4

Contestants from Cambridgeshire and the Fens are wanted for the new series of Naked Attraction on Channel 4. Picture: Rachel Joseph / CHANNEL 4

Sunday car boot in Wisbech market place under fire - a ‘dustbin scenario’ says former councillor - but council leader says its boost trade

This was the scene that greeted visitors to Wisbech on Sunday, the regular car boot in the market place. The town council says goods should be on tables and 'the office' will remind vendors of the rules. Picture: WISBECH STANDARD READER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists