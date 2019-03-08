Golf: March members battle for honours

March Golf Club members battled it out for honours in three big competitions last week.

The ladies played for the Clarks Trophy, with the event having been rescheduled, and Brenda Softley came out on top with 31 points.

One of the club's newest members, Emma Smith, was second with 29 points after coming through the academy ranks, while Carole Wood took third with 24.

The annual Selby Taylor sponsored competition was won by Emma Norman (31) on Saturday, ahead of Jo Rowlett (28) and Gail Johnson (26) as 10 ladies took part.

Meanwhile, the men's competition was won by Nick Carter, who carded a superb 45-point haul.

Gary Holmes finished second with 38 points, as Roger Watts (37) took third in a field of 61.

The second leg of the men's championship took place on Sunday, with Lewis Hearn winning best nett and Gary Neugebauer taking the best gross prize.