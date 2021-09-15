Published: 11:37 AM September 15, 2021

March Town are preparing for a return to hockey action after a lengthy lay-off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Ian Carter

March Town are very much excited to be back as the lengthy wait for action is nearly over.

The club has waited to take part in any form of training or matches during the Covid-19 pandemic, and with no pitch to use, hockey ceased from March last year.

But, the extended lay-off is coming to an end as all teams prepare for their East League campaigns.

“After the initial lockdown when other sports clubs resumed, we battled to be allowed back to train and play on the Neale Wade Astro, but it wasn’t to be,” chairman Simon Williams said.

“We’ve missed not only our matches but our social side too. We’re very much ready to get back to hockey!”

March’s men’s and women’s teams are all at home this weekend as the action starts at 11am.

The men’s 1sts host Bourne-Deeping 3rds in Division Three North West as the 2nds take on Cambridge South 5ths in Division Four North West.

As for the ladies, they entertain Ely City 3rds in Division Five North West.

Training for senior and junior teams take place from September 16 at Neale-Wade Academy. Junior training is 6-7pm and seniors is 7-8pm and all are welcome.

For more information on the club and how to join, visit: http://www.marchtownhockeyclub.co.uk/.