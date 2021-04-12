Published: 12:48 PM April 12, 2021

Adele Munday (yellow) is marked by a Ketton defender as March Town Ladies returned to action. - Credit: Steve Hone

It was a case of survival of the fittest for March Town Ladies as they returned to action with a double-header.

The Hares marked a return from nearly four months away due to Covid-19 restrictions with two games against Ketton Ladies in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on Sunday, April 11.

Despite Yazmin Holmes and Kelsey Ramm going close in the first game, a match of few chances, it was the visitors who scrambled home a winner from a corner two minutes from time.

Louise Billingham (right) contests for the ball for March Town Ladies against Ketton Ladies. - Credit: Steve Hone

However, Gary Davis’ side improved in the second game and went close after Holmes and Naomi McGarvie missed from close-range.

But as players tired, Emma Searle played in Abby Grist to hand March a third league win of the season.

Olivia Holden heads away for March Town Ladies on her Hares debut against Ketton Ladies. - Credit: Steve Hone

'It was disappointing not to get any points from the first game as Ketton scored from their only shot on target,” Davis said.

“I was pleased with our fitness with 120 minutes of football under our belts before we have another double header at Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds on Sunday (April 18, 2pm).”