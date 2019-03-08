Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

March Ladybirds Netball Club stage annual tournament in memory of club favourite

PUBLISHED: 13:05 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 02 July 2019

March Ladybirds Netball Club staged their annual memorial tournament in memory of club favourite, Sarah Oldham. Picture: ANGELA LEE

March Ladybirds Netball Club staged their annual memorial tournament in memory of club favourite, Sarah Oldham. Picture: ANGELA LEE

Archant

March Ladybirds Netball Club paid tribute to a club favourite at the weekend.

14 teams from across the region took part in the second annual Sarah Oldham Memorial Tournament, who was a former player, coach and friend of the club.

Despite the intense heat, the standard was very high, with all teams trying their best to win the coveted trophy.

You may also want to watch:

Teams were split into three pools in the morning, with the afternoon fixtures based on how many points were scored as teams played for the cup, plate and trophy competitions.

In the cup, Harriers reigned victorious whilst also gaining overall tournament victory.

The plate competition was won by Witches 1, whilst Foxes 1 prevailed in the trophy competition.

Ladybirds Netball Club would like to thank all of the clubs, officials and umpires for their help during the tournament, as well as the local businesses who generously donated raffle prizes.

Most Read

Murder probe launched in Peterborough after woman in her 40s found dead and others injured

Murder probe launched in Peterborough after woman in her 40s found dead. Picture; ARCHANT

Man, aged 53, who paid hundreds of pounds to people in foreign countries for indecent images of children is jailed for two years

Alan Bloy (pictured) paid hundreds of pounds to people in foreign countries for indecent images of children. Picture: CAMBS COPS / GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 5, ‘showed great courage’ after talking to teacher about how his abusive father beat him with a belt

The father of a five-year-old boy was arrested after his son told a teacher of being beaten by him with a belt. Picture; NSPCC

#Throwback! 100 years of music and fashion celebrated at Fenland’s annual Chatteris Midsummer Festival

All the fun at the fair � hundreds lined the high street in Chatteris for the town�s annual midsummer festival. Picture: IAN CARTER

He preyed on elderly and vulnerable people - once stealing a handbag from a woman in her 80s - but Anthony Smith of Coates is now behind bars

Anthony Smith of Coates has been jailed for burglary. He preyed on vulnerable, elderly people, a court heard. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Murder probe launched in Peterborough after woman in her 40s found dead and others injured

Murder probe launched in Peterborough after woman in her 40s found dead. Picture; ARCHANT

Man, aged 53, who paid hundreds of pounds to people in foreign countries for indecent images of children is jailed for two years

Alan Bloy (pictured) paid hundreds of pounds to people in foreign countries for indecent images of children. Picture: CAMBS COPS / GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 5, ‘showed great courage’ after talking to teacher about how his abusive father beat him with a belt

The father of a five-year-old boy was arrested after his son told a teacher of being beaten by him with a belt. Picture; NSPCC

#Throwback! 100 years of music and fashion celebrated at Fenland’s annual Chatteris Midsummer Festival

All the fun at the fair � hundreds lined the high street in Chatteris for the town�s annual midsummer festival. Picture: IAN CARTER

He preyed on elderly and vulnerable people - once stealing a handbag from a woman in her 80s - but Anthony Smith of Coates is now behind bars

Anthony Smith of Coates has been jailed for burglary. He preyed on vulnerable, elderly people, a court heard. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Murder probe launched in Peterborough after woman in her 40s found dead and others injured

Murder probe launched in Peterborough after woman in her 40s found dead. Picture; ARCHANT

Girl friend tells police of six month reign of terror that began with a slap and ended with boyfriend threatening her with a meat cleaver, court told

Samuel James, a court heard, was a control freak who ended up slapping his girl friend and later threatened her with a meat cleaver. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

March Ladybirds Netball Club stage annual tournament in memory of club favourite

March Ladybirds Netball Club staged their annual memorial tournament in memory of club favourite, Sarah Oldham. Picture: ANGELA LEE

Arson attack spreads to trees and fence in Wisbech

Arsonists set fire to a large amount of rubbish which caused a blaze that spread to trees and a nearby fence in Wisbech this morning (Tuesday July 2). Picture: IAN CARTER.

MCC contest famous match with the March Grammar School Old Boys Association

March Town Cricket Club staged a historic match between the MCC and a March Grammar School Old Boys Association XI (MGSOBA). Picture: PAT RINGHAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists