March Ladybirds Netball Club staged their annual memorial tournament in memory of club favourite, Sarah Oldham. Picture: ANGELA LEE Archant

March Ladybirds Netball Club paid tribute to a club favourite at the weekend.

14 teams from across the region took part in the second annual Sarah Oldham Memorial Tournament, who was a former player, coach and friend of the club.

Despite the intense heat, the standard was very high, with all teams trying their best to win the coveted trophy.

Teams were split into three pools in the morning, with the afternoon fixtures based on how many points were scored as teams played for the cup, plate and trophy competitions.

In the cup, Harriers reigned victorious whilst also gaining overall tournament victory.

The plate competition was won by Witches 1, whilst Foxes 1 prevailed in the trophy competition.

Ladybirds Netball Club would like to thank all of the clubs, officials and umpires for their help during the tournament, as well as the local businesses who generously donated raffle prizes.