March Marlins impress at competitions across the region

March Marlins are doing swimmingly well across the region. Picture: EMMA HANLEY. Archant

The March Marlins swimmers have been busy the last few weeks with various competitions around the region.

First up, the Anglian League provided the team with 17 personal best times and a final third position with 111 points.

Best individual times coupled with first positions were achieved by Jacob Cowin in the 100m IM and Graham Shaw in the 50m breaststroke.

Five of the girls took second positions in various races with Una Ansone gaining a personal best in the 100m butterfly and Katrina Dale doing the same in the 100m Individual Medley.

Third positions were claimed by Garry Mavin, Jacob Cowin, Hannah Jordan, Henry Gooch, Dan Riches, Georgia Ambrose, Una Ansone and Rosie Beningfield with Cowin, Jordan and Gooch taking home a personal best times in their respective races.

Final results; Boston A 156, Wisbech 142, March 111, Boston B 81, First Strokes 81,

Huntingdon 66.

Next, the younger Marlins competitors displayed some fantastic swimming at the first round of the Junior Fenland League [JFL] last weekend finishing with a phenomenal 32 personal best times out of 45 races.

Henry Gooch achieved two first positions in the 50m freestyle and the 100m Individual Medley, both in best times.

Connor Rickard and Jude Staton placed first in both of their races with a further seven races taking the Marlins into first positions.

Amazingly, 13 swimmers claimed second positions in their races, all with personal best times.

These included Jacob Lowe, Luke Cumbridge, Olivia Tunley, Devon O’Neil, Luis Souto Hill, Lucy McClure, Ruby Saunders and Hattie Carter-Kitchingman.

Final points; Thetford 184, March 159, West Norfolk 125, Bottisham 96 and Huntingdon 73.

Lastly, the third round of the COPS Mini Meet completed the Marlins success resulting in 18 personal bests.

Katrina Dale placed 4th in the 50m freestyle with Jude Staton finishing fourth in the 50m butterfly.

Jonas Meckauskas ended both the 50m backstroke and 200m Individual Medley in fourth position taking a magnificent 36.09 seconds off his personal best time in the latter race.

Also swimming was Lucy McClure, Ruby Saunders, Luis Souto Hill, Darci Whitcombe, Saule Majauskis, Connor Rickard and Megan Dolbear-Zaleska.