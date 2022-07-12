March Marlins celebrate swimming victories

Swimmers from March Marlins competed in the COPS Sprintastics Meet - Credit: March Marlins

Swimmers from the March Marlins Swimming Club had an exciting weekend of competing, with two events taking place on Sunday, July 10.

Five swimmers from March Marlins won Cambridgeshire County Medals in the East Region Open Water Championships - Credit: March Marlins

A team of five swimmers attended the East Region Open Water championships, and all swimmers came away with Cambridgeshire County Medals.

Luis Souto Hill achieved 1st in the 1k race as well as winning the 800m Cambridgeshire Open Waters Men's trophy. Millie Walker came 1st for 2k, Jude Staton 2nd for 3k, Isla Staton 2nd for 1k and Aimee Morris 2nd for 1k.

A further team of 24 swimmers competed at the COPS Sprintastics Meet, where 35 personal bests were taken and six places were earned in the finals.

Good sportsmanship was shown by all swimmers, and team managers and officials were thanked for making the event possible.

Anybody interested in joining the club can contact swimatmarlins@gmail.com for more details and to request a trial.