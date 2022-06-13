March Marlins make a splash at 'Amazing June' meet

Young swimmers from March Marlins combined to produce some excellent results at the West Suffolk Swim Club's Amazing June meet on Sunday.

The squad travelled to Bury St Edmunds to compete in the event and returned home with no fewer than 32 medals and 48 personal bests.

Archie McClure, Jude Staton, Connor Rickard and Harry Rickard accounted for 25 of the medals, with good sportsmanship shown by all swimmers contributing to their success.

A spokesperson said: "Thank you to the team managers and officials for making the event possible.

"Anybody interested in joining our club can contact swimatmarlins@gmail.com for more details and to request a trial."