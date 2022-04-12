News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

March Marlins make a splash at Anglian League event

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 10:38 AM April 12, 2022
March Marlins face the camera at their Anglian League gala

March Marlins face the camera at their Anglian League gala - Credit: March Marlins

March Marlins swimmers impressed at the Anglian League gala in Wisbech.

The squad combined to record 15 personal bests, with two leading to race wins for Jacob Lowe and Gracie Moule.

Lowe won the under-15 boy's 100m butterfly, while Moule came home first in the under-13 girls' 100m breaststroke.

Also representing Marlins at the event were Connor Rickard, Devon O'Neil, Grace Webb, Harry Rayner, Harry Rickard, Jacob Cowin, James Cowin, Jude Stanton, Millie Walker, Theo Liversedge and Una Ansone.

A club spokesperson said: "Thank you to the team managers and officials for making the event possible. Anybody interested in joining our club can contact swimatmarlins@gmail.com for more details and to request a trial."

Anglian League, final standings (unofficial): 1 Boston, 2 Wisbech, 3 St Ives, 4 March Marlins.

March News

Don't Miss

A carriage sits beside an old fashioned platform.

Food and Drink

8 of the quirkiest restaurants in Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Police seized the Yorkshire terrier from Hayley Scanlan's home in Huntingdon.

Cambs Live News

Officers with Tasers seized dog in Huntingdon after ownership dispute

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
It’s Now or Never.

Elvis provides light relief for drivers caught in Fenland queue

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Some of the mouth-watering burgers and loaded fries on offer at Forbidden Burger Co. 

Food and Drink

Foodie pair launch new mouth-watering burger joint in Fenland

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon