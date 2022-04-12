March Marlins make a splash at Anglian League event

March Marlins face the camera at their Anglian League gala - Credit: March Marlins

March Marlins swimmers impressed at the Anglian League gala in Wisbech.

The squad combined to record 15 personal bests, with two leading to race wins for Jacob Lowe and Gracie Moule.

Lowe won the under-15 boy's 100m butterfly, while Moule came home first in the under-13 girls' 100m breaststroke.

Also representing Marlins at the event were Connor Rickard, Devon O'Neil, Grace Webb, Harry Rayner, Harry Rickard, Jacob Cowin, James Cowin, Jude Stanton, Millie Walker, Theo Liversedge and Una Ansone.

A club spokesperson said: "Thank you to the team managers and officials for making the event possible. Anybody interested in joining our club can contact swimatmarlins@gmail.com for more details and to request a trial."

Anglian League, final standings (unofficial): 1 Boston, 2 Wisbech, 3 St Ives, 4 March Marlins.