March Marlins make a splash at Anglian League event

March Marlins youngsters impressed at the latest Anglian League event at Whittlesey on Saturday.

A squad of 11 travelled and combined to record eight first-place positions, as well as 13 personal bests.

And the event ended with a nailbiting mixed relay event, with Marlins finishing just one second off another first-place finish.

The squad on the day included Connor Rickard, Grace Webb, Jude Station, Millie Walker, Noah Cowin, Yas Waite, Mason Riley, Lilly Purell, James Cowin, Hattie Carter-Kitchingrman and Gracie Moule.

A club spokesperson said: "Thank you to the team managers and officials for making the event possible."

Anybody interested in joining March Marlins can contact them via email at swimatmarlins@gmail.com for more details and to request a trial.