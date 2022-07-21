News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
March Marlins make a splash at Anglian League event

Lee Power

Published: 12:15 PM July 21, 2022
March Marlins at the Anglian League gala

March Marlins at the Anglian League gala

March Marlins youngsters impressed at the latest Anglian League event at Whittlesey on Saturday.

A squad of 11 travelled and combined to record eight first-place positions, as well as 13 personal bests.

And the event ended with a nailbiting mixed relay event, with Marlins finishing just one second off another first-place finish.

The squad on the day included Connor Rickard, Grace Webb, Jude Station, Millie Walker, Noah Cowin, Yas Waite, Mason Riley, Lilly Purell, James Cowin, Hattie Carter-Kitchingrman and Gracie Moule.

A club spokesperson said: "Thank you to the team managers and officials for making the event possible."

Anybody interested in joining March Marlins can contact them via email at swimatmarlins@gmail.com for more details and to request a trial.

