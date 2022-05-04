March parkrun celebrates 250th anniversary in style

The 'Tickiboo Ladies' face the camera at the 250th March parkrun - Credit: March AC

March parkrun celebrated its 250th event in style at the weekend.

Runners dressed up in as much colour as possible, with Georgina Jackman also volunteering for the 250th time.

Ian and Kerry Adam Scott-Logan dressed up for the occasion, with the latter managing to clock a personal best.

Kerry Adam and Ian Scott-Logan at the 250th March parkrun - Credit: March AC

A group of regulars, nicknamed the 'Tickiboo Ladies' were also in their element, as Kanina O'Neil made history as only the fourth female to finish first since the first event on January 21, 2016.

Rachel Redhead, of the 'Tickiboo Ladies' at the 250th March parkrun - Credit: March AC

O'Neil clocked 19.17 to finish ahead of Sean Stacey, who ran a course personal best of 19.30.

Kai Stoner also ran a personal best of 24.18, while junior Megan Davies set a new mark of 30.11 at the Burnham and Highbridge parkrun.

March AC's Dean Markillie completed the King's Lynn GEAR 10k in 41.58, taking 25 seconds off his personal best and continuing his fine form.

March AC's Dean Markillie with his medal - Credit: March AC



