Published: 12:48 PM January 25, 2021

Personal bests and impressive runs were achieved as March Athletic Club fulfilled one of their New Year’s resolutions (NYR).

The club’s first aim of 2021 was to set a new 5km personal best, with 30 runners taking part in the NYR run between January 11-24.

Despite dipping temperatures and strong winds, seven personal bests were recorded with junior member Serge Lambert managing an impressive time of 25.45 over the route.

Joanne Anderson-Wenn, who was the club’s most improved female runner in 2020, shaved 68 seconds off her previous 5km best, too.

RESULTS

Niall Jackson 17:05; Andy Cole 17:44 PB; Tony Brown 18:29 PB; Toni Alcaraz 19:35; Liam Lambert 20:07; Kanina O’Neil 20:24; Andrew Larham 20:33; Geraldine Larham 20:47; Mark Salmons 20:48; Barry Head 21:13 PB; Dean Markillie 21:25 PB; Dan Barber 22:05; James Arran 22:32 PB; Jon Long 22:55 PB; Jason Mottram 23:06; Tina Lambert 23:16; Jo Anderson Wenn 23:32 PB; Hannah Daniel 24:15; Justin Showell 24:38; Mark Cook 24:52; Serge Lambert 25:45; Aisleen Parker 27:35; Emily Garry 27:57; Wendy Harrison 28:16; James Moon 28:22; Mark Darlow 29:25; Dawn Veal 29:25; Sue Ward 30:20; Pat Norris 31:32; Fay Scrivener 44:47.