News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

Runners fulfil first aim of 2021 with New Year's challenge

Logo Icon

Tracey Dickerson

Published: 12:48 PM January 25, 2021   
March junior runner completes 5k test

Serge Lambert (far right) completed the 5k course in 25 minutes and 45 seconds. - Credit: March AC

Personal bests and impressive runs were achieved as March Athletic Club fulfilled one of their New Year’s resolutions (NYR). 

The club’s first aim of 2021 was to set a new 5km personal best, with 30 runners taking part in the NYR run between January 11-24. 

March runner achieves personal best

Barry Head achieved a new 5k personal best. - Credit: March AC

Despite dipping temperatures and strong winds, seven personal bests were recorded with junior member Serge Lambert managing an impressive time of 25.45 over the route. 

Joanne Anderson-Wenn, who was the club’s most improved female runner in 2020, shaved 68 seconds off her previous 5km best, too. 

March runner smashes personal 5k best

James Arran also achieved a new 5k personal best of 22 minutes and 32 seconds. - Credit: March AC

March runner completes 5k course

James Moon was one of the runners to complete March Athletic Club's 5k challenge. - Credit: March AC

Woman knocks whopping 68 seconds off personal best

Jo Anderson-Wenn, named March AC's most improved female runner last year, knocked 68 seconds off her 5k personal best. - Credit: March AC

March runner impresses in 5k test

Kanina O'Neil also produced an impressive performance in March AC's 5k challenge. - Credit: March AC

RESULTS 

You may also want to watch:

Niall Jackson 17:05; Andy Cole 17:44 PB; Tony Brown 18:29 PB; Toni Alcaraz 19:35; Liam Lambert 20:07; Kanina O’Neil 20:24; Andrew Larham 20:33; Geraldine Larham 20:47; Mark Salmons 20:48; Barry Head 21:13 PB; Dean Markillie 21:25 PB; Dan Barber 22:05; James Arran 22:32 PB; Jon Long 22:55 PB; Jason Mottram 23:06; Tina Lambert 23:16; Jo Anderson Wenn 23:32 PB; Hannah Daniel 24:15; Justin Showell 24:38; Mark Cook 24:52; Serge Lambert 25:45; Aisleen Parker 27:35; Emily Garry 27:57; Wendy Harrison 28:16; James Moon 28:22; Mark Darlow 29:25; Dawn Veal 29:25; Sue Ward 30:20; Pat Norris 31:32; Fay Scrivener 44:47. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby
  2. 2 Crash boy's mum says he's 'badly shaken but OK'
  3. 3 Chief executive takes 'personal oversight' of inquiry into deputy leader's farm tenancy
  1. 4 Covid-19 numbers in Fenland higher than rest of county
  2. 5 Max and Chloe become pioneers of community housing success in Cambs village
  3. 6 Former Top Gear star Rory Reid spotted filming with Lamborghini
  4. 7 Dad has 'much more energy to run around' with son after losing four stone
  5. 8 Welcome to Whittlesey - the new UK hotspot for kite surfing?
  6. 9 Rapist on bail performed magic tricks for police and security guard
  7. 10 Council books seven hotels and guest houses for homeless
Athletics
March News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Courts

Bentley owning drug dealer jailed

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Care home 'requires improvement' after unannounced visit

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

Transgender rapist - with anatomy of a man- jailed for 15 years

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Public Health England | Updated

'Amazing team work' at hospital's vaccination clinic

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus