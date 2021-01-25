Runners fulfil first aim of 2021 with New Year's challenge
Tracey Dickerson
- Credit: March AC
Personal bests and impressive runs were achieved as March Athletic Club fulfilled one of their New Year’s resolutions (NYR).
The club’s first aim of 2021 was to set a new 5km personal best, with 30 runners taking part in the NYR run between January 11-24.
Despite dipping temperatures and strong winds, seven personal bests were recorded with junior member Serge Lambert managing an impressive time of 25.45 over the route.
Joanne Anderson-Wenn, who was the club’s most improved female runner in 2020, shaved 68 seconds off her previous 5km best, too.
RESULTS
Niall Jackson 17:05; Andy Cole 17:44 PB; Tony Brown 18:29 PB; Toni Alcaraz 19:35; Liam Lambert 20:07; Kanina O’Neil 20:24; Andrew Larham 20:33; Geraldine Larham 20:47; Mark Salmons 20:48; Barry Head 21:13 PB; Dean Markillie 21:25 PB; Dan Barber 22:05; James Arran 22:32 PB; Jon Long 22:55 PB; Jason Mottram 23:06; Tina Lambert 23:16; Jo Anderson Wenn 23:32 PB; Hannah Daniel 24:15; Justin Showell 24:38; Mark Cook 24:52; Serge Lambert 25:45; Aisleen Parker 27:35; Emily Garry 27:57; Wendy Harrison 28:16; James Moon 28:22; Mark Darlow 29:25; Dawn Veal 29:25; Sue Ward 30:20; Pat Norris 31:32; Fay Scrivener 44:47.
