No love lost for March runners as club shows determined display
Tracey Dickerson
- Credit: March AC
There was no love lost from the weather, but March AC runners were not to be deterred in round four of the inter-club Frostbite League.
Despite freezing temperatures, 26 senior and eight junior runners competed in five-mile and 1.5-mile routes for the club, who sit in fifth spot, over Valentine’s weekend of February 13-14.
Luke Brown crossed first for March seniors, while Kanina O’Neil was first woman home and third overall in 32:41.
Meanwhile, Luke Cumbridge and Molly Cook were first junior boy and girl to finish the course.
It was not a weekend for personal bests, but each runner showed grit and determination to carry on, as they return to league action between March 13-14.
You may also want to watch:
RESULTS
Seniors: Luke Brown 28:56; Andy Cole 30:38; Kanina O’Neil 32:41; Toni Alcaraz 33:17; Kev Bunn 33:59; Mark Salmons 34:22; Liam Lambert 34:31; Dean Markillie 34:36; Andrew Wool 35:13; Jon Long 36:58; Justin Showell 38:24; James Arran 38:43; Walter Beldom 39:05; Mark Cook 39:15; Tina Burbridge Lambert 40:09; Phil Beldom 40:15; Rhys Davies 40:30; Joanne Anderson-Wenn 40:50; Hugh Harris 40:59; Fay Scrivener 43:47; Wendy Harrison 45:42; Sue Ward 47:24; Deb Watts 49:59; Mark Darlow 50:41; Dawn Veal 50:42 and Pat Norris 53:49.
Most Read
- 1 Motorcyclist dies at scene of collision with car
- 2 Village prepares for funeral of baby boy killed when van crashed into his pram
- 3 Bridge hit on first day it re-opens
- 4 Pizza restaurant burglar caught on CCTV jailed
- 5 Council to name new £18m HQ 'New Shire Hall'
- 6 Persimmon 100 per cent confident homes are safe
- 7 Eye catching fountain is frozen in time
- 8 Filmmaker captures 'magical' scene over frozen field
- 9 Kayak beats floods with Valentine's Day pub 'meal deal'
- 10 Council sent vulnerable person bills which ‘drove them to verge of suicide’
Juniors: Luke Cumbridge 8:29; Archie McClure 10:20; Matthew Cumbridge 10:34; Charlie Bradshaw 11:53; Serge Lambert 12:15; Molly Cook 13:14; Annabelle Brand 13:36 and Daniel Hammond 14:37.