No love lost for March runners as club shows determined display

Tracey Dickerson

Published: 9:00 AM February 16, 2021   
March AC Frostbite League meeting

March AC's Jon Long and Dean Markillie were just two members to brave the freezing temperatures at the latest Frostbite League meeting. - Credit: March AC

There was no love lost from the weather, but March AC runners were not to be deterred in round four of the inter-club Frostbite League. 

Despite freezing temperatures, 26 senior and eight junior runners competed in five-mile and 1.5-mile routes for the club, who sit in fifth spot, over Valentine’s weekend of February 13-14. 

Luke Brown crossed first for March seniors, while Kanina O’Neil was first woman home and third overall in 32:41.  

March Ac runner Frostbite League

Andrew Wool completed the five-mile route in over 35 minutes. - Credit: March AC

Meanwhile, Luke Cumbridge and Molly Cook were first junior boy and girl to finish the course. 

It was not a weekend for personal bests, but each runner showed grit and determination to carry on, as they return to league action between March 13-14. 

March AC Frostbite League Valentine's weekend

Joanne Anderson-Wenn also took part in the latest Frostbite League meeting for March AC. - Credit: March AC

March AC Frostbite League

James Arran was one of the senior March AC runners to brave the cold weather. - Credit: March AC

March AC Frostbite League

Wendy Harrison of March AC. - Credit: March AC

RESULTS  

Seniors: Luke Brown 28:56; Andy Cole 30:38; Kanina O’Neil 32:41; Toni Alcaraz 33:17; Kev Bunn 33:59; Mark Salmons 34:22; Liam Lambert 34:31; Dean Markillie 34:36; Andrew Wool 35:13; Jon Long 36:58; Justin Showell 38:24; James Arran 38:43; Walter Beldom 39:05; Mark Cook 39:15; Tina Burbridge Lambert 40:09; Phil Beldom 40:15; Rhys Davies 40:30; Joanne Anderson-Wenn 40:50; Hugh Harris 40:59; Fay Scrivener 43:47; Wendy Harrison 45:42; Sue Ward 47:24; Deb Watts 49:59; Mark Darlow 50:41; Dawn Veal 50:42 and Pat Norris 53:49.  

Juniors: Luke Cumbridge 8:29; Archie McClure 10:20; Matthew Cumbridge 10:34; Charlie Bradshaw 11:53; Serge Lambert 12:15; Molly Cook 13:14; Annabelle Brand 13:36 and Daniel Hammond 14:37. 

