Runners share the love in latest lockdown test
Tracey Dickerson
- Credit: March AC
Runners from March Athletic Club shared the love this month as part of their latest lockdown challenge.
Members took on a 10k challenge where they could aim for a new personal best (pb) or team up with another club runner between February 6-21.
Five runners secured new pbs over 10k, Dean Markillie securing the most improved difference of 3:51 with some starting the route in ice-cold conditions.
Sixteen runners decided to team up and run with another club runner, including mother and son duo Tina and Serge Lambert.
RESULTS
Niall Jackson 00:35:46 pb; Andy Cole 00:37:56 pb; Toni Alcaraz 00:41:19; Kanina O’Neil 00:42:09; Andrew Larham 00:42:26; Kev Bunn 00:42:29; Geraldine Larham 00:42:53; Dean Markillie 00:43:16 pb; Liam Lambert 00:43:32; Jon Long 00:45:45 pb; Tim Brammer 00:46:40; Andrew Wool 00:48:50; Jason Mottram 00:48:50; James Arran 00:49:46; Mark Salmons 00:50:13; Hugh Harris 00:50:52; Justin Showell 00:51:37; Mark Cook 00:51:38; Emily Garry 00:53:27; Tony Brown 00:53:50; Tina Lambert 00:54:29; Eleanor Snooks 00:54:49; Serge Lambert 00:55:21; Nina Markillie 00:57:42; Fay Scrivener 00:58:12; Aisleen Parker 00:58:17; Jo Anderson Wenn 00:58:54; Sue Ward 00:58:54; Wendy Harrison 01:01:18; Deb Watts 01:01:51 pb; Dawn Veal 01:03:50; Mark Darlow 01:03:57; Pat Norris 01:07:05; Carole Davis 01:09:31.
