Runners share the love in latest lockdown test

Tracey Dickerson

Published: 3:58 PM February 24, 2021   
March Ac runner in lockdown

Deb Watts was one March AC runner to complete the 10k course. - Credit: March AC

Runners from March Athletic Club shared the love this month as part of their latest lockdown challenge. 

Members took on a 10k challenge where they could aim for a new personal best (pb) or team up with another club runner between February 6-21. 

Five runners secured new pbs over 10k, Dean Markillie securing the most improved difference of 3:51 with some starting the route in ice-cold conditions. 

Sixteen runners decided to team up and run with another club runner, including mother and son duo Tina and Serge Lambert. 

March couple achieve lockdown 10k result

Andrew and Geraldine Larham also achieved top results in the latest lockdown challenge. - Credit: March Ac

March AC runners in lockdown

Jo Anderson-Wenn and Sue Ward bear the brunt of the February weather for the 10k lockdown test. - Credit: March AC

RESULTS  

Niall Jackson 00:35:46 pb; Andy Cole 00:37:56 pb; Toni Alcaraz 00:41:19; Kanina O’Neil 00:42:09; Andrew Larham 00:42:26; Kev Bunn 00:42:29; Geraldine Larham 00:42:53; Dean Markillie 00:43:16 pb; Liam Lambert 00:43:32; Jon Long 00:45:45 pb; Tim Brammer 00:46:40; Andrew Wool 00:48:50; Jason Mottram 00:48:50; James Arran 00:49:46; Mark Salmons 00:50:13; Hugh Harris 00:50:52; Justin Showell 00:51:37; Mark Cook 00:51:38; Emily Garry 00:53:27; Tony Brown 00:53:50; Tina Lambert 00:54:29; Eleanor Snooks 00:54:49; Serge Lambert 00:55:21; Nina Markillie 00:57:42; Fay Scrivener 00:58:12; Aisleen Parker 00:58:17; Jo Anderson Wenn 00:58:54; Sue Ward 00:58:54; Wendy Harrison 01:01:18; Deb Watts 01:01:51 pb; Dawn Veal 01:03:50; Mark Darlow 01:03:57; Pat Norris 01:07:05; Carole Davis 01:09:31. 

