Published: 5:14 PM February 3, 2021 Updated: 5:31 PM February 3, 2021

March Town first-team captain Andy Wright hopes his team can improve on their sixth-placed league finish last time out when they are scheduled to start the new season in April. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

March Town captain Andy Wright believes his rejuvenated team will be fit and raring to go for whenever they get the official go-ahead to play again.

Wright’s men finished a disappointing season in sixth spot in a reduced season in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League last year, winning two out of seven games.

Fixtures for this year’s 2021 campaign have now been released, with matches scheduled to start in April.

“It’s not confirmed yet; we’re still waiting to hear back from our fixtures secretary, but we’ll take it as it comes and we’ll be raring to go,” Wright said.

“Last year was half a season and it’s in the back of my mind that it’s quite likely it will probably be similar this year.

“We know we had a disappointing year last year with how results went, but we know we need to do better, so it would be good to try and put that right.”

March’s first-team, led by Wright for a second successive term, begin their season against Ramsey at The Avenue on Saturday, April 24 before travelling to Cambridge 2nds a week later.

March (bowling) will be looking to return to action in April, although this is yet to be confirmed according to first-team skipper Andy Wright. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

The local lads do have a friendly fixture at home to Downham Stow on April 17, but the skipper believes his side will not have time for preparation for what he hopes will be a much-improved turnout.

“I don’t think we’ll have any friendlies, but it’s out of my hands,” Wright said.

“Finishing sixth out of eight was below my expectations what I wanted us to achieve.

“At the start of the season, I aimed for a top four for the play-offs, but that wasn’t the case. I believe consistency in my team, like availability, will be key.

“I believe our squad is good enough to compete. If you get a result, that’s what we have to learn and adapt to as over the years, we have competed with some of the better teams and know we can get the results on the day.”

Meanwhile, March’s 2nd XI host Longstanton Grasshoppers in CCA Senior League Division One, the 3rds go to Willingham in CCA Division Four North and the 4ths host Cottenham 2nds at Doddington Recreation Field in Division Five North, all on May 1.

Meanwhile, the club’s Sunday XI play Wimblington in the Fenland Trophy on May 2.