March Town Hockey Club were eager to get back into action as they began their season in the East Region League.

While the club is unable to use their Neale-Wade Academy home due to coronavirus restrictions, all teams were on the road on Saturday, September 26.

The men’s 1sts started their Division Three North West season with an 8-1 win over Kettering 2nds in what was a fast-paced match.

Ben Wright fired his side to victory with a clinical hat-trick, while Jody Betts starred with a man of the match performance.

In Division Five North West, March 2nds were beaten 2-1 by Horncastle 2nds. Conor McFadden excelled for March, assisting in a fantastic goal from Charlie Boughton.

Man of the match for March was Harry Sidgwick.

In the Women’s League, March 1sts’ Division Four North West (North) match with Louth 2nds was postponed.

On Saturday, October 3, the men’s 1sts visit Long Sutton 2nds (2.30pm) while the 2nds travel to Bourne Deeping 4ths (2pm).

