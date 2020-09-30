Advanced search

March Town eager for action as East Region Hockey League season begins

PUBLISHED: 11:27 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 30 September 2020

Jody Betts was named man of the match for March Town 1sts in their thrashing of Kettering 2nds. Picture: MARCH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB

Jody Betts was named man of the match for March Town 1sts in their thrashing of Kettering 2nds. Picture: MARCH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB

Archant

March Town Hockey Club were eager to get back into action as they began their season in the East Region League.

Jody Betts was named man of the match for March Town 1sts in their thrashing of Kettering 2nds. Picture: MARCH TOWN HOCKEY CLUBJody Betts was named man of the match for March Town 1sts in their thrashing of Kettering 2nds. Picture: MARCH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB

While the club is unable to use their Neale-Wade Academy home due to coronavirus restrictions, all teams were on the road on Saturday, September 26.

The men’s 1sts started their Division Three North West season with an 8-1 win over Kettering 2nds in what was a fast-paced match.

Ben Wright fired his side to victory with a clinical hat-trick, while Jody Betts starred with a man of the match performance.

In Division Five North West, March 2nds were beaten 2-1 by Horncastle 2nds. Conor McFadden excelled for March, assisting in a fantastic goal from Charlie Boughton.

Man of the match for March was Harry Sidgwick.

MORE: IN PICTURES: March Town 1sts vs Long Sutton 2nds in the East Men’s League

In the Women’s League, March 1sts’ Division Four North West (North) match with Louth 2nds was postponed.

On Saturday, October 3, the men’s 1sts visit Long Sutton 2nds (2.30pm) while the 2nds travel to Bourne Deeping 4ths (2pm).

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

March Town Ladies respond to FA Cup exit with Cambs League win

March Town Ladies started their league campaign with victory at Peterborough Northern Star Reserves. Here, Louise Barbour celebrates scoring against her former club. Picture: STEVE HONE

Magnet fisherman finds three shotguns and two rifles bundled together in Fenland river

Five guns were found bundled together in a stretch of river between March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied

March Town eager for action as East Region Hockey League season begins

Jody Betts was named man of the match for March Town 1sts in their thrashing of Kettering 2nds. Picture: MARCH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB

Man hospitalised with serious injuries after head-on motorcycle collision in Fens

Two off-road motorcycles collided on the B1084 in Christchurch at around 9pm on Monday September 28. Picture: Google Maps

‘The pain never goes away’ - Mother describes the heartbreak of losing her stillborn baby 50 years ago

Fifty years on, Catherine Flanagan (pictured) describes the long-term heartbreak of losing a stillborn baby. Her son is buried at Eastwood Cemetery. Pictures Archant / Catherine Flanagan