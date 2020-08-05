Advanced search

March suffer from ‘an off week’ in Cambs League despite welcome return of key men

PUBLISHED: 11:26 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 05 August 2020

March Town fell to an 80-run defeat at home to Cambridge St Giles having welcomed back key men Tyler Phillips and Shardul Brahmbhatt. Picture: DAN MASON

March Town fell to an 80-run defeat at home to Cambridge St Giles having welcomed back key men Tyler Phillips and Shardul Brahmbhatt. Picture: DAN MASON

Archant

March Town believe they have something to prove after suffering their first defeat of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League campaign.

The first team, led by Sam Clarke following an injury to captain Andy Wright, went down by 80 runs to Cambridge St Giles last Saturday having been bowled out for 117 in response to their visitors’ total of 197-4 off 40 overs.

March welcomed back key men Tyler Phillips and Shardul Brahmbhatt to the squad, but they were unable to lead their team to victory on a day they misfired with both bat and ball.

“It’s the way we played as a team. We’re quite an aggressive team, so it’s got the potential to go wrong and it did,” Clarke said.

“We went from 60-2 to 78-8. That’s where we lost the game. We need to be better in the field and apply ourselves better as a team when we’re batting.”

Callum Young impressed with the ball, recording 2-40 including two maidens while Phillips and Brahmbhatt also gained one wicket apiece.

Brandon Phillips (23) and Brahmbhatt (29) knocked a half-century partnership in reply, but suffered another blow after Brandon’s older brother Tyler injured himself when bowling and could be out for the rest of the season.

“We’ve had an off week in the last two games and I don’t think it’s anything more than having an off week,” Clarke said.

“In the first game against Cambridge Granta, we easily chased down 200.

“I think we’ve got something to prove and people will want to knuckle down, prove that we can do it and not just get bowled out like that every week.”

MORE: Captain Wright says March must improve after ‘below-par performance’ against St Ives and Warboys

March’s 2nd XI lost by 98 runs at Needingworth 1sts in their Cambs Senior League Group A opener, Scott Welcher impressing with 2-45 and 38 runs off 39 balls.

Despite a brave display from Jacob Gray (2-62 and 30 runs), the Sunday 1st XI succumbed to a 247-run loss at Market Deeping 1sts in Division One of the Rutland League.

Karl Anderson’s 97 not out helped the Fenland XI win by four wickets at home to Wisbech CSKA in the Ernie Wool Cup, as Ross Clarke bagged 4-36.

On Saturday, the 1st XI welcome Eaton Socon 1sts to The Avenue for a league clash (12.30pm), the 2nd XI travel to City of Ely 1sts in the league (1.30pm) while the Fenland XI entertain Ramsey in the Ernie Wool Cup this Sunday (1.30pm).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Motorcycle pillion passenger died in A141 collision at Wimblington

The pillion passenger who died in Sunday's crash on the A141 at Wimblington has been named as Joanne Constable, from Chatteris. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Police name pillion passenger who died in a collision on the A141 at Wimblington

The pillion passenger who died in Sunday's crash on the A141 at Wimblington has been named as Joanne Constable, from Chatteris. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Its bankers alert Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to ‘potential attempted fraud’

File photo of the overview and scrutiny committee of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER

‘Large amount of emergency services’ called out to medical emergency in town

The large amount of emergency services were seen in Acre Road and High Street in March on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Cambs Cops

‘Sneaky’ driver caught on CCTV trying to hide knife before drug-driving arrest

The driver of the Audi was caught on CCTV trying to hide a knife before drug-driving arrest. Picture: Cambs Cops

Most Read

Motorcycle pillion passenger died in A141 collision at Wimblington

The pillion passenger who died in Sunday's crash on the A141 at Wimblington has been named as Joanne Constable, from Chatteris. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Police name pillion passenger who died in a collision on the A141 at Wimblington

The pillion passenger who died in Sunday's crash on the A141 at Wimblington has been named as Joanne Constable, from Chatteris. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Its bankers alert Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to ‘potential attempted fraud’

File photo of the overview and scrutiny committee of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER

‘Large amount of emergency services’ called out to medical emergency in town

The large amount of emergency services were seen in Acre Road and High Street in March on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Cambs Cops

‘Sneaky’ driver caught on CCTV trying to hide knife before drug-driving arrest

The driver of the Audi was caught on CCTV trying to hide a knife before drug-driving arrest. Picture: Cambs Cops

Latest from the Cambs Times

Cambs Cops launch emergency service ‘Blue Light Race’ in aid of Meadowgate Academy

The Blue Light Race � which launches on August 10 � is a team effort from police, fire and ambulance services in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Paul Tibbs/PAUL TIBBS PHOTOGRAPHY

Know the offside rule and like the taste of beer? Wisbech Town FC has you covered

A crate of beer is on offer at Wisbech Town FC for anyone that wants to be a linesman for an in-house friendly, after the request was posted by Jonny Pearce (pictured). Picture: SUPPLIED/JONNY PEARCE

Duxford plane crash: Two taken to hospital after ‘forced landing’

A Hawker Sea Fury from the International War Museum Duxford had to make a false landing in Harston. Picture: JHHWphotpgraphy

March suffer from ‘an off week’ in Cambs League despite welcome return of key men

March Town fell to an 80-run defeat at home to Cambridge St Giles having welcomed back key men Tyler Phillips and Shardul Brahmbhatt. Picture: DAN MASON

East Cambs Council’s pet cemetery at Mepal will rival Littleport farming family’s proposals for a pet crematorium

On the night East Cambs Council came clean about a crematorium at Mepal - that would include a pet cemetery- it was revealed the council knew of an application by a farming family for a pet crematorium 15 miles away at Littleport. Illustration: GOOGLE