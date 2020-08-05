March suffer from ‘an off week’ in Cambs League despite welcome return of key men

March Town fell to an 80-run defeat at home to Cambridge St Giles having welcomed back key men Tyler Phillips and Shardul Brahmbhatt. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

March Town believe they have something to prove after suffering their first defeat of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League campaign.

The first team, led by Sam Clarke following an injury to captain Andy Wright, went down by 80 runs to Cambridge St Giles last Saturday having been bowled out for 117 in response to their visitors’ total of 197-4 off 40 overs.

March welcomed back key men Tyler Phillips and Shardul Brahmbhatt to the squad, but they were unable to lead their team to victory on a day they misfired with both bat and ball.

“It’s the way we played as a team. We’re quite an aggressive team, so it’s got the potential to go wrong and it did,” Clarke said.

“We went from 60-2 to 78-8. That’s where we lost the game. We need to be better in the field and apply ourselves better as a team when we’re batting.”

Callum Young impressed with the ball, recording 2-40 including two maidens while Phillips and Brahmbhatt also gained one wicket apiece.

Brandon Phillips (23) and Brahmbhatt (29) knocked a half-century partnership in reply, but suffered another blow after Brandon’s older brother Tyler injured himself when bowling and could be out for the rest of the season.

“We’ve had an off week in the last two games and I don’t think it’s anything more than having an off week,” Clarke said.

“In the first game against Cambridge Granta, we easily chased down 200.

“I think we’ve got something to prove and people will want to knuckle down, prove that we can do it and not just get bowled out like that every week.”

March’s 2nd XI lost by 98 runs at Needingworth 1sts in their Cambs Senior League Group A opener, Scott Welcher impressing with 2-45 and 38 runs off 39 balls.

Despite a brave display from Jacob Gray (2-62 and 30 runs), the Sunday 1st XI succumbed to a 247-run loss at Market Deeping 1sts in Division One of the Rutland League.

Karl Anderson’s 97 not out helped the Fenland XI win by four wickets at home to Wisbech CSKA in the Ernie Wool Cup, as Ross Clarke bagged 4-36.

On Saturday, the 1st XI welcome Eaton Socon 1sts to The Avenue for a league clash (12.30pm), the 2nd XI travel to City of Ely 1sts in the league (1.30pm) while the Fenland XI entertain Ramsey in the Ernie Wool Cup this Sunday (1.30pm).