BOXING: March star Bernardo Marime enjoys debut success

PUBLISHED: 17:57 20 November 2019

Bernardo Marime enjoyed a successful start to his professional career by beating Fonz Alexander in Norwich. Picture: IAN CARTER

March puncher Bernardo Marime enjoyed a successful pro debut last Friday.

The 24 year-old welterweight talent claimed a points victory against Fonz Alexander in his first outing in the paid ranks.

Marime - nicknamed King Cobra - won all four rounds of the contest at The Halls, in Norwich, and earned plenty of rave reviews.

"I'm happy with the way I boxed," said Marime. "I showed off my skills with what I can do.

"I talked with my trainer beforehand and he just told me to enjoy the fight," said Marime. "I'm really happy with the way I boxed.

"I know I could have stopped him if I wanted to, but it was important to show everyone what I can do and to get the experience of the four rounds.

"The people there liked what they saw. They were all shocked in a good way!

"It feels good to get the first win on my record and we'll take it from there.

"I'm hoping to be back in the ring in January in Norwich again."

Mozambique-born Marime moved to the Fens in 2017 after previously living in Northern Ireland.

He boxed as an amateur for 12 years before turning professional in the summer with Norwich trainer Graham Everett.

