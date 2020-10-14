Advanced search

Dubious decisions prove costly for March Town in East Men’s League

PUBLISHED: 09:30 15 October 2020

March Town 1sts suffered their first defeat of the East Men’s League season at St Ives 2nds. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town 1sts were perhaps the victim of questionable decisions after they suffered their first East Men’s League defeat.

The Fenland outfit squandered a two-goal half-time lead to go down 3-2 at St Ives 2nds in Division Three North West on Saturday.

Jody Betts’ fifth goal in three games topped by Ross Ambler’s strike put March in command, but a tiring outfield proved decisive as Chris Howsam was given a green card after a challenge.

St Ives’ mounting pressure paid off with their first goal, before two more strikes sealed the victory. Man of the match was Martin Griffin.

In Division Five North West, March 2nds slipped to a third successive defeat with a 2-1 loss at St Ives 3rds.

A poor start allowed the hosts to strike twice, but March hit back after the break from a long corner.

The visitors grew into the game, but a stop-start affair with short corners thwarted a chance of an equaliser. Man of the match was Jake Chilton.

MORE: March Town 1sts in dominant mood as perfect East Region League start continues

March ladies were without a fixture.

On Saturday, October 17, March 1sts play Spalding 2nds (5pm), while on Sunday, October 18, March 2nds play Cambridge South 5ths, 11am and in the East Women’s League, the ladies begin their Division Four North West (North) season against Bourne Deeping 2nds, 11.30am.

