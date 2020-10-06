March Town 1sts in dominant mood as perfect East Region League start continues
PUBLISHED: 15:35 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 06 October 2020
March Town 1sts enjoyed back-to-back thrashings as they continue their fine start to the East Men’s League season at the weekend.
Ross Ambler starred in their 5-1 win over Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West away from home.
Jody Betts netted twice, while strikes from Doogie Patterson, Ben Wright and Mark Saunders, who made his first appearance of the campaign, sealed victory for the visitors.
It was another tough weekend for March 2nds following a 6-1 defeat at Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West.
There was a bright moment for March as Conor McFadden continued his form with his first goal for the side against experienced opponents, while Joseph Riches was named man of the match.
In the Women’s League, March 1sts were without a fixture.
On Saturday, October 10, both men’s teams travel to St Ives as the 1sts take on Ives’ 2nds (2pm) while March 2nds face the 3rds (3.30pm).
