CRICKET: Changing of the guard for March Town at annual meeting
PUBLISHED: 11:29 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 31 January 2020
Archant
March Town Cricket Club have announced a changing of the guard, both on and off the field.
Les Mills has been appointed as the club's new president and secretary after being chairman for 14 years, replacing the retiring Stephen Wallis.
Tyler Phillips has stepped down as first-team captain and will be replaced by vice-captain Andy Wright for the 2020 Cambs & Hunts Whitings League Division One campaign.
It was also announced at the club's annual general meeting that five teams will have new captains, including Sam Clarke who will skipper the Sunday firsts.
Former club captain Wallis, veteran seam bowler Stuart Arnold and wicketkeeper/batsman John Gilson were named as honorary vice-presidents.
Playing officials elected were: 1st XI (Sat) captain, Andy Wright; 1st XI (Sat) vice-captain, Sam Clarke; 1st XI (Sun) captain, Sam Clarke, 1st XI (Sun) vice-captain, Ben Chapman; 2nd XI (Sat) captain, John Gilson; 2nd XI (Sat) vice-captain, Nigel Wright; 2nd XI (Sun) captain, Sam Mason; 2nd XI (Sun) XI vice-captain, Jamie Chapman; 3rd XI captain, Sam Mason; 3rd XI vice-captain, Sam Mason; 4th XI captain, Phil Goodfellow, 4th XI vice-captain, Luke Fage.
Officials elected were: President, Les Mills; Chairman, Ian Liversedge; Vice-chairman, Matt Vail; Secretary, Les Mills; Treasurer, Alan Day; Fixture Secretary, Pat Ringham. Committee: Linda Kirby Sarah Lemmon, Gary Nicholls, Manuj Patel, Chris Ringham.