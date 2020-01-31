Advanced search

CRICKET: Changing of the guard for March Town at annual meeting

PUBLISHED: 11:29 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 31 January 2020

President Les Mills (centre left) presented retiring secretary Stephen Wallis (centre right) with an engraved carriage clock after 23 years in the role. From left: Stuart Arnold, honorary vice president,, Les Mills, president,, Stephen Wallis, retiring secretary and John Gilson, honorary vice president. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB

President Les Mills (centre left) presented retiring secretary Stephen Wallis (centre right) with an engraved carriage clock after 23 years in the role. From left: Stuart Arnold, honorary vice president,, Les Mills, president,, Stephen Wallis, retiring secretary and John Gilson, honorary vice president. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB

Archant

March Town Cricket Club have announced a changing of the guard, both on and off the field.

Les Mills, umpire and Andrew Wright, bowler, pictured on the field at March Town Cricket Club having been elected as president and club captain at the AGM. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUBLes Mills, umpire and Andrew Wright, bowler, pictured on the field at March Town Cricket Club having been elected as president and club captain at the AGM. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB

Les Mills has been appointed as the club's new president and secretary after being chairman for 14 years, replacing the retiring Stephen Wallis.

Tyler Phillips has stepped down as first-team captain and will be replaced by vice-captain Andy Wright for the 2020 Cambs & Hunts Whitings League Division One campaign.

It was also announced at the club's annual general meeting that five teams will have new captains, including Sam Clarke who will skipper the Sunday firsts.

Former club captain Wallis, veteran seam bowler Stuart Arnold and wicketkeeper/batsman John Gilson were named as honorary vice-presidents.

Playing officials elected were: 1st XI (Sat) captain, Andy Wright; 1st XI (Sat) vice-captain, Sam Clarke; 1st XI (Sun) captain, Sam Clarke, 1st XI (Sun) vice-captain, Ben Chapman; 2nd XI (Sat) captain, John Gilson; 2nd XI (Sat) vice-captain, Nigel Wright; 2nd XI (Sun) captain, Sam Mason; 2nd XI (Sun) XI vice-captain, Jamie Chapman; 3rd XI captain, Sam Mason; 3rd XI vice-captain, Sam Mason; 4th XI captain, Phil Goodfellow, 4th XI vice-captain, Luke Fage.

Officials elected were: President, Les Mills; Chairman, Ian Liversedge; Vice-chairman, Matt Vail; Secretary, Les Mills; Treasurer, Alan Day; Fixture Secretary, Pat Ringham. Committee: Linda Kirby Sarah Lemmon, Gary Nicholls, Manuj Patel, Chris Ringham.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

No way would I have him back says the organiser who forked out nearly £10k for Jim Davidson at the GER Club, March

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a Facebook video. Picture: Facebook/Jim Davidson

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving had been driving for four hours beforehand - and across France the day before

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Most Read

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

No way would I have him back says the organiser who forked out nearly £10k for Jim Davidson at the GER Club, March

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a Facebook video. Picture: Facebook/Jim Davidson

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving had been driving for four hours beforehand - and across France the day before

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fen cops praise residents after acting on intelligence in drugs arrest

A quantity of drugs and two BB guns were seized by police in the Wisbech area. Picture: FACEBOOK/FEN COPS

SAVE SIAN: Parents of Kingsfield Primary School children say ‘amazing’ headteacher is not to blame for school’s inadequate Ofsted rating

Parents of children at Kingsfield Primary School say the “amazing” headteacher Sian Pritchard is not to blame for the school receiving an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report. Nicola Grabes, Alison Young, Roama Wood, Caroline Davis, and Jo Townshend. Picture: ROAMA WOOD

Safety, wildlife and flood risk fears for new Berryfield development in March

Berryfield development where 28 houses were approved six years ago.But a viability study has now ruled out any affordable housing.

Phones, tablets and TV stolen after ‘at least four people’ smash their way into Currys PC World store

At least four thieves smashed their way into Currys PC World at the Boulevard Retail Park in Peterborough overnight. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

EACH exhibition to address stigma on children’s hospices comes to the Fens

The H-word exhibition launched by East Anglia'’s Children’'s Hospices has come to the Fens. Pictures: EACH
Drive 24