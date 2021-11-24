News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Hares battle until the end in county cup defeat

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:36 PM November 24, 2021
Updated: 12:40 PM November 24, 2021
March Town Ladies vs Newmarket Ladies

Olivia Holden in action for March Town Ladies vs Newmarket. - Credit: Steve Hone

March Town Ladies could not be faulted for their efforts against higher-league opponents as they exited the Cambs Invitation Cup. 

Gary Davis’ side were missing key players in their 5-0 home defeat to Newmarket Town Ladies on Sunday. 

But the Hares were unlucky not to take the lead through Abby Grist in the first half against a team from the Eastern Region Women’s Football League. 

Player of the match Peggy Thurlby made impressive saves throughout the cup tie, but could not stop Newmarket from taking the lead from a corner. 

March Town Ladies vs Newmarket Ladies

Goalkeeper Peggy Thurlby made a string of saves for March Town Ladies vs Newmarket. - Credit: Steve Hone

The visitors, who scored again just before half-time, notched another soon after the break which then led to March’s best spell of the match. 

Grist again went close before Lexi Waters’ free-kick was denied by the goalkeeper, but Newmarket then scored twice more to seal a semi-final tie with Park Ladies

March Town Ladies vs Newmarket Ladies

Georgia Freeman with the ball for March Town Ladies vs Newmarket. - Credit: Steve Hone

March Town Ladies vs Newmarket Ladies

Louise Billingham battles for the ball for March Town Ladies vs Newmarket. - Credit: Steve Hone

Davis said: “It was a great performance against a classy team and we have learnt a lot from the game.” 

March travel to Histon Ladies in Division One of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League on Sunday, 2pm. 

Women's Football
March News
Fenland News

