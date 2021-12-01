March Town boss Ash Taylor has helped mastermind a rise in form for the Hares as they continue raising the bar at step five. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Ash Taylor has praised his March Town players for rising to the challenge step five football has had to offer as they aim to continue raising the bar.

Before Saturday’s abandonment at Hadleigh United, the Hares had won three Eastern Counties Premier Division (ECL) games on the spin, including two away victories.

And since earning their first points on the road last month, Taylor is pleased with the progress he has seen.

“The fitness levels weren’t where I wanted them to be, and we’ve been doing extra work outside of the norm which is good,” he said.

“When we got our first win, there was a sense of realism of what we are capable of and the fact it was against a team in fourth, fifth place gave us a big boost.”

Taylor has enjoyed the fact he has not had to change his defensive options too often, despite losing Jamie Short to Godmanchester Rovers.

Midfielder Jack Rawson has also left the club, but one player that has stayed is talisman Jack Friend, who fended off interest from neighbours Wisbech Town to remain at the GER.

“He’s crucial for us,” said Taylor.

“Jack loves his football at the club; he’s loved by the fans, the board.

“He is ambitious, but we want to go forwards as a club, and I think he’s crucial to that.”

🟡🐰NEW SIGNING🐰🟡 We are delighted to announce that midfielder and former Hare, @eoinmcquaid1 has re-signed for the club and will be available for selection on Saturday, away to Kirkley & Pakefield FC.



Up the hares🐰 #mcquaidannounced pic.twitter.com/IqoFNKLgJs — March Town FC (@MarchTownFC) December 1, 2021

March, who sit 10th in the league table, will be boosted by the return of attacking midfielder Eoin McQuaid from Heacham ahead of the trip to Kirkley & Pakefield on Saturday, 3pm.

Town search for a fourth straight win before heading to Whittlesey Athletic for a Cambs Invitation Cup tie on December 7 and a home date with league leaders Gorleston on December 11.

Taylor now hopes positive displays in the next two games can lead to a strong crowd at their first home fixture in over a month.

“Kirkley have been on a bad run lately, so they’re going to be up for it and we have to understand that,” he added.

“We have to replicate the standards we’ve been setting, but we’re confident.

“We’ve then got Whittlesey which we’re looking forward to, and Gorleston is our first home league game in four.

“The support does make a difference, so we want to push to 300 and give it a good go to try to beat the leaders.”

*Wisbech Town's trip to Sporting Khalsa on Saturday was called off due to snow, while in the ECL, FC Parson Drove’s game at Debenham LC were halted because of poor weather.

Wisbech St Mary lost 3-0 to Diss Town in ECL First Division North.

This Saturday, Wisbech go to Ilkeston Town as March, Wisbech St Mary visit Whittlesey Athletic while Drove, who play Ely City in the county cup on December 7, go to Huntingdon Town on December 11.