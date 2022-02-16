March Town's unbeaten run in the Eastern Counties Premier Division has stretched to 11 games so far, including the scalp of then league leaders Gorleston. - Credit: David Hardy

March Town boss Ash Taylor says he was not expecting his side to steam through an unbeaten league run and challenge for a top six spot.

The Hares are currently 11 games without defeat in the Eastern Counties Premier Division, extended thanks to a 2-0 triumph over Newmarket Town last weekend.

Taylor has been instrumental in that run, having taken over when March had made a winless start to the season.

“I don’t think you have expectations within that (run); you don’t think ‘right, we’re going to go on a 10-game unbeaten run’,” he said.

“I think it’s about trying to have consistency with what you do and as long as you’re consistent, results come.”

March’s next task will be overcoming a Woodbridge Town team this Saturday, 3pm, who sit one place below them in eighth spot in the league standings.

But having been well off the pace compared to their latest opponents earlier in the campaign, Taylor praised his side’s comeback.

“I’d imagine they would have been 15, 20 points ahead of us when I first took over, and we’re now six points ahead of them with two games in hand,” he said.

“It shows the progression that’s happened within the team and that we’re going in the right direction.

“We’re not naive to think we’ll go out there and beat them easily.

“The good thing is the bigger the game, the more we rise to the challenge and show we can compete with the best teams in this league.”

Taylor has bolstered his squad with the arrival of 16-year-old Harry Edwards, who the Hares chief spotted in Cambridge United’s academy.

Midfielder Tarren Moxon left to join Ely City, while Luis Cowie has impressed since arriving from City as March look to field a near full-strength squad for the Woodpeckers' visit to the GER

“I think if someone’s good enough regardless of their age, they get an opportunity,” Taylor added.

“When the run was being talked about, you’re waiting for something to go not quite right and see how the group deals with it.

“We’ve had to deal with a few blips, but the one thing we have shown is that character to react when things don’t go quite your way.”

*Whittlesey Athletic aim to bounce back from two straight defeats in Eastern Counties League First Division North at home to Framlingham Town this Saturday, 3pm.