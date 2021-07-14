Published: 6:09 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 6:14 PM July 14, 2021

March Town's winless run in the Cambs League stretched to six after defeat to Foxton. - Credit: Daniel Mason

March Town’s dismal run in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League continued after away day defeat.

Andrew Wright’s men were 19-4 at one stage in reply to Foxton’s 249-6 on Saturday, before the visitors were skittled for 113 in Whitings & Partners Division One.

There was some light for March in the form of Saranga Rajaguru, who notched 3-32.

But it’s now six defeats in a row for a side who sit in eighth spot having won four of their opening six league games.

Meanwhile, Wisbech Town’s three-game winning streak came to an end at Cambridge St Giles.

Gary Freear and Sam Albutt led the charge in bat, scoring 39 and 44 respectively, as Wisbech went from 108-3 to 184 all out.

But an inspired Vansh Bajaj, who claimed figures of 3-28, helped the hosts to post a score of 206 all out in 49 overs which proved too strong a target for James Williams’ men.

Wisbech 2nds were also beaten, this time by 158 runs to Southill Park in Whitings & Partners Division Three, while the thirds lost away from home.

Martin Woollard’s side, who were forced to field in the first innings, saw three players earn two wickets apiece.

However, Thomas Rowe’s 8-14 meant Wisbech could only manage 57 to Coton’s initial 260-9 total in Division One North.

The fourth team lost by seven wickets at Burwell & Exning 4ths in Division Four North.

A half-century from Jake Kaval proved in vain as Chatteris were edged out by 16 runs in CCA Senior League Division One at Royston.

Kaval scored 51 from the middle order, including five fours, in Chatteris’ mission towards 226, but were restricted to 209 with just under two overs remaining.

On Sunday, March Town’s 2nds won by four wickets at Khalsa in the Fenland Trophy, Kylan Nightingale top scoring for the visitors.

This Saturday, March visit Ramsey, 12pm, the 2nds host City of Ely in CCA Senior League Division One at The Avenue while the 3rds face Haddenham in Division Four North.

Wisbech travel to Eaton Socon, while the 2nds host Socon’s 2nds, the 3rds welcome Cottenham to Harecroft Road and the 4ths are at Willingham.

Chatteris face Abingdon at Fullers Cricket Ground, while the 2nds aim to secure top spot in Division Three North at Bluntisham 2nds.

On Sunday, March 2nds host Wimblington, Wisbech visit Uffington in Division One of the Rutland League while Chatteris 2nds face St Ives & Warboys Development.