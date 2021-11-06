Danny Emmington believes a change of approach away from home could help March Town break their winless run on the road as they look ahead to four straight away games. - Credit: Ian Carter

Nine points from the next four games could prove crucial for March Town if they are to maintain their steady progress at step five.

Hares captain Danny Emmington believes the players are still adapting to the level after promotion last season, and is confident they can earn their first victory on the road this season.

“The intensity has been really good, so I’m expecting at least two wins,” he said.

“Nine out of 12 points is the top aim; away games are crucial like at home but we’re still finding our feet.”

Emmington led March to a sixth home win in the Eastern Counties (ECL) Premier Division, beating Thetford Town 3-2 at the GER on Saturday.

Jack Friend, who returned from injury, scored twice and Craig Gillies also netted for March who resisted a late comeback from the visitors.

“I think we started fast; that’s the tempo we should be starting at,” Emmington said.

GOAL! @MarchTownFC 2-0 @ThetfordTownFC: That deadly combination of Gillies and Friend works yet again for March as the former finds the latter in the penalty box. Friend touches and strikes into the bottom corner. 55’ #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 6, 2021

“We expected it to be a tight game like it was at their place.

“We’ve lost once at home, so making the GER a fortress is what we aimed for at the start of the season.”

That victory comes ahead of a run of four away games, starting with a trip to Walsham-le-Willows on November 13, 3pm.

GOAL! @MarchTownFC 3-0 @ThetfordTownFC: Gillies is in acres of space to choose whether to cross or shoot. He decides to shoot, and as the ball passes the grasp of Rodgers, it squirms over the line. Friend knocks it in to make sure, but Gillies I think will claim. 56’ #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 6, 2021

If they are to end their winless away run, Emmington feels that despite competing, their approach has to change.

“I still back us away, but I think we approach the game differently,” he said.

“Last season, I think our ability got us through games because we knew we had the quality.

Off the line! Gillies unmarked inside the six-yard box and heads past Rodgers, only for his effort to be backed away from the goal line. 71’ #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 6, 2021

Beautiful back heel from Josh Burrows to find Gillies. He shoots towards the far corner, like a calm pass, but misses by a whisker. Gillies has been unlucky not to add to his tally today. 82’ #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 6, 2021

“But you can’t coast in games at step five as teams in and around the bottom will come at you.

“The togetherness is brilliant. We had a change in manager, we are sorting things out and it is coming together.”

FT: @MarchTownFC 3-2 @ThetfordTownFC: Despite a second half fightback from the visitors, March hold on for a sixth home win this season. Vital three points ahead of a run of four away league games. #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 6, 2021

*Wisbech Town lost 5-0 at Stamford in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.

A late equaliser earned Whittlesey Athletic a point against Sheringham in ECL First Division North, while Wisbech St Mary earned their first point of the season after a 2-2 draw with Leiston Reserves.

FC Parson Drove went down 3-1 at Framlingham Town in the same division.

Next Saturday, all 3pm kick-offs, Wisbech host Spalding United, Whittlesey visit Diss Town, Drove entertain UEA while Wisbech St Mary are without a fixture.

March Town: Charlie Congreve; Sam Garner, Adam Brumby, Dean Miller, Danny Emmington (C), Lewis Hilliard, Lewis Gibson (sub Scott Callaghan, 76'), Josh Burrows, Jack Friend, Craig Gillies, Jack Saunders (sub Jack Frohawk, 86').

Unused sub: Jamie Short.

Goals: March Town - Gillies (1'), Friend (55' and 56').

Thetford Town: Ryan Fuller (69'), Adam Laker (90').

Cautions: March Town - Saunders, Friend.

Referee: Mr Joseph Karram.

Attendance: 152.

Cautions: March Town - Congreve (dissent).