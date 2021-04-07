News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
March Town all set for new season thanks to hard work of volunteers

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:25 PM April 7, 2021   
Stuart Arnold, Francis Gaimster, Nathan Oliver and Lewis Welcher putting the plastic sheets onto the covers.

Stuart Arnold, Francis Gaimster, Nathan Oliver and Lewis Welcher putting the plastic sheets onto the covers.

Spring cleaning hit March Town Cricket Club over the Easter weekend as the club held their annual ground force days. 

John West on the Tractor with his assistant Phil Goodfellow

John West on the Tractor with his assistant Phil Goodfellow.

An army of more than 40 volunteers headed out on both Good Friday and Easter Saturday to prepare the ground and pavilion for the start of the new season. 

March's first home friendly comes on April 17 when the first team host Downham Stow but before that could happen, numerous jobs needed to be completed. 

Joe Clark up the ladder against the sight screens with Udana Ranatheenga standing at the bottom

Joe Clark up the ladder against the sight screens with Udana Ranatheenga standing at the bottom.

These included putting the plastic sheets onto the metal framed covers, preparing the double bay nets and sorting out the score box. 

Dykes were cleared, debris around the ground was collected and the sight screens were washed down. 

Joe Clark with the pressure washer on the sight screens

Joe Clark with the pressure washer on the sight screens.

Spectator seats were repaired and varnished and the kit inventory completed. 

Club secretary Les Mills said: "I would like to thank all the members who gave up their time to work, socially distanced over the Easter weekend. 

"It has helped enormously to transform the ground in preparation for what we hope will be a full season of cricket". 

