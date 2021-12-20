March Town manager Ash Taylor (left) called on Ben Matthews from the substitutes' bench to grab a late winner at Haverhill Rovers. - Credit: Spencer Holl

March Town’s chances of reaching the top seven of the Eastern Counties Premier Division were bolstered courtesy of a late winner.

Having been pegged back to 1-1 at Haverhill Rovers on Saturday, substitute Ben Matthews bagged the winner five minutes from time to make it six straight games unbeaten.

That goal also lifted March to within a point of seventh-placed Woodbridge Town with a game in hand heading into the Christmas period.

“It’s good to keep the winning run going, which shows the direction the team’s going in and we are progressing,” March boss Ash Taylor said.

“Haverhill have brought in some good players, and I thought first half was quite tight and 1-1 was probably a fair reflection of the game.

“In the second half, we controlled a lot more and looked after the ball better, and always felt we could go to get a winner.”

Taylor gave credit to striker Matthews, who has had to be patient since arriving at the Hares from neighbours Chatteris Town.

The substitute made an impact for a team that was missing five first-team regulars in Craig Gillies, Sam Garner, Jack Saunders, Scott Callaghan and Drew Barker.

“Ben got his chance to come on, make an impact and he did just that,” said Taylor.

“That’s what you’ve got to do if you come on and his desire to get into the box and get on the end of a cross was fantastic.

“It’s another win away from home, so we keep building on that and being able to score late on is such a good feeling to see out the game.”

March are due to face Ely City in a Cambridgeshire derby at the GER on December 27, 11am.

Town will seek revenge for a 5-3 defeat to City in September earlier in Taylor’s reign, and the Hares chief believes Ely will face a different test.

“We played Ely in my first few games in charge and we are a different side now to when they beat us,” he said.

“We’ve made some good additions and improved as a group, but I know they’ve made some good signings and improved as well, so I think it will be an entertaining game.”

*Whittlesey Athletic welcome Huntingdon Town to Feldale Field in a First Division North clash on December 27, 12.30pm.