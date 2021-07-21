News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

Crows end winless streak, Wisbech on top form as Chatteris crumble

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:04 PM July 21, 2021   
Chatteris CC vs Abington CC

Chatteris in action during their league defeat to Abington at the weekend. - Credit: Daniel Mason

It was relief all round for one of our teams following a losing run, but the same could not be said for other local sides. 

March Town ended their six-game winless streak with a three-wicket victory at Ramsey in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League, largely thanks to Sri Lankan ace Saranga Rajaguru. 

Having notched three wickets to reduce Ramsey from 125-3 to 184 all out on Saturday, Rajaguru cracked an unbeaten 82 off 113 balls to help reach the required total. 

Chatteris CC vs Abington CC

Chatteris in action during their league defeat to Abington at the weekend. - Credit: Daniel Mason

March 2nds also tasted triumph after beating City of Ely by 20 runs in CCA Senior League Division One, James Harradine starring for Town with 3-17. 

There was a slimmer margin of victory for the thirds, who pipped Haddenham by 10 runs in Division Four North after the hosts successfully defended a score of 152. 

Chatteris CC vs Abington CC

Chatteris in action during their league defeat to Abington at the weekend. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Chatteris CC vs Abington CC

Chatteris in action during their league defeat to Abington at the weekend. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Danny Haynes struck a century for Wisbech Town as they beat Eaton Socon by eight wickets. 

Haynes’ 105 from number one, including 15 fours, gave Wisbech a platform to build from in their chase of Socon’s 235-5, which they achieved with seven overs to spare. 

Most Read

  1. 1 March lorry and cyclist collision: Eye-witness saw ‘boy laid in the road’
  2. 2 Live updates as cyclist is ‘hit by lorry’ near March secondary school
  3. 3 Tories throw ‘toys from the pram’ and storm out following lost vote 
  1. 4 Quiz-loving duo to star in BBC game show hosted by Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby
  2. 5 School closes on last day of term as staff ‘pinged’ to self-isolate
  3. 6 Aquapark boss hits back at threat of enforcement
  4. 7 Man killed in Estover Road motorbike crash named by police
  5. 8 Motor cyclist killed in March crash  
  6. 9 Fens crime gang ‘boss’ jailed
  7. 10 Fenland BusFest is back in Whittlesey this weekend

Wisbech 2nds were unable to replicate the first team’s win as they lost by five wickets to Socon’s 2nds in Whitings & Partners Division Three, while there were defeats for the thirds and fourths. 

Chatteris CC vs Abington CC

Chatteris in action during their league defeat to Abington at the weekend. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Chatteris CC vs Abington CC

Chatteris in action during their league defeat to Abington at the weekend. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Chatteris were beaten on home turf against Abington in CCA Senior League Division One, having been dismissed for 70 in reply to the visitors’ 176-6 score. 

The seconds also lost, this time to Bluntisham 2nds by 143 runs in Division Three North. 

Chatteris CC vs Abington CC

Chatteris in action during their league defeat to Abington at the weekend. - Credit: Daniel Mason

On Sunday, Geoffrey Kirby and Jamie Chapman shone with 101 and 92 runs respectively as March 2nds beat Wimblington by 83 runs in the Fenland Trophy. 

Wisbech were victors over Uffington by nine wickets in Division One of the Rutland League, while Chatteris’ Fenland XI beat St Ives & Warboys Development by eight wickets. 

This Saturday, March welcome St Ives & Warboys to The Avenue, the seconds are at Longstanton Grasshoppers and the thirds go to Hemingford Park. 

Chatteris CC vs Abington CC

Chatteris in action during their league defeat to Abington at the weekend. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Chatteris CC vs Abington CC

Chatteris in action during their league defeat to Abington at the weekend. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Wisbech host Stamford Town at Harecroft Road, the seconds go to Sawston & Babraham 2nds, the 3rds go to Madingley in Division One North and the 4ths host Willingham in Division Four North. 

Chatteris entertain Cambridge NCI at Fullers Cricket Ground. 

Chatteris CC vs Abington CC

Chatteris in action during their league defeat to Abington at the weekend. - Credit: Daniel Mason

On Sunday, March host Burghley Park as the 2nds visit Chatteris, while Wisbech are without a fixture. 

Cricket
March News
Wisbech News
Chatteris News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Neale-Wade Academy has excluded five of its pupils after they started a racist attack on at least one other student.

Neale Wade Academy

Five excluded from school after racist attack in Euro 2020 aftermath

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Nene Parade in March where the road is on the brink of collapse.

Cambridgeshire County Council

Road closure fails to ease street collapse fears nine months on

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Motorcyclist, 31, dies after crash in Estover Road, March. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist killed

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Fire breaks out at Ottoman kebab shop in Whittlesey

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

‘Hero’ student steps in to help at kebab shop fire 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon