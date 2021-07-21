Published: 4:04 PM July 21, 2021

Chatteris in action during their league defeat to Abington at the weekend. - Credit: Daniel Mason

It was relief all round for one of our teams following a losing run, but the same could not be said for other local sides.

March Town ended their six-game winless streak with a three-wicket victory at Ramsey in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League, largely thanks to Sri Lankan ace Saranga Rajaguru.

Having notched three wickets to reduce Ramsey from 125-3 to 184 all out on Saturday, Rajaguru cracked an unbeaten 82 off 113 balls to help reach the required total.

March 2nds also tasted triumph after beating City of Ely by 20 runs in CCA Senior League Division One, James Harradine starring for Town with 3-17.

There was a slimmer margin of victory for the thirds, who pipped Haddenham by 10 runs in Division Four North after the hosts successfully defended a score of 152.

Danny Haynes struck a century for Wisbech Town as they beat Eaton Socon by eight wickets.

Haynes’ 105 from number one, including 15 fours, gave Wisbech a platform to build from in their chase of Socon’s 235-5, which they achieved with seven overs to spare.

Wisbech 2nds were unable to replicate the first team’s win as they lost by five wickets to Socon’s 2nds in Whitings & Partners Division Three, while there were defeats for the thirds and fourths.

Chatteris were beaten on home turf against Abington in CCA Senior League Division One, having been dismissed for 70 in reply to the visitors’ 176-6 score.

The seconds also lost, this time to Bluntisham 2nds by 143 runs in Division Three North.

On Sunday, Geoffrey Kirby and Jamie Chapman shone with 101 and 92 runs respectively as March 2nds beat Wimblington by 83 runs in the Fenland Trophy.

Wisbech were victors over Uffington by nine wickets in Division One of the Rutland League, while Chatteris’ Fenland XI beat St Ives & Warboys Development by eight wickets.

This Saturday, March welcome St Ives & Warboys to The Avenue, the seconds are at Longstanton Grasshoppers and the thirds go to Hemingford Park.

Wisbech host Stamford Town at Harecroft Road, the seconds go to Sawston & Babraham 2nds, the 3rds go to Madingley in Division One North and the 4ths host Willingham in Division Four North.

Chatteris entertain Cambridge NCI at Fullers Cricket Ground.

On Sunday, March host Burghley Park as the 2nds visit Chatteris, while Wisbech are without a fixture.