IN PICTURES: March Town 1sts vs Long Sutton 2nds in the East Men's League

PUBLISHED: 17:31 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 10 March 2020

Action from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Action from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It's now five games without a win for March Town 1sts in Division Three North West of the East Men's League.

Action from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERAction from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

The local lads fell to a 4-2 reverse at home to Long Sutton 2nds, and remain in fifth spot in the table.

Action from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERAction from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Action from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERAction from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Action from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERAction from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Action from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERAction from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Action from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERAction from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Action from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERAction from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Action from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERAction from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Action from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERAction from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Action from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERAction from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Action from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERAction from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Action from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERAction from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

