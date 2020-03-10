IN PICTURES: March Town 1sts vs Long Sutton 2nds in the East Men's League

Action from March Town 1sts' fixture with Long Sutton 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER Archant

It's now five games without a win for March Town 1sts in Division Three North West of the East Men's League.

The local lads fell to a 4-2 reverse at home to Long Sutton 2nds, and remain in fifth spot in the table.

