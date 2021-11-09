Hares triumph over Lilies in first derby for 13 years
- Credit: Steve Hone
March Town Ladies ensured the derby bragging rights were in their favour after coming out on top in the cup.
Goals from Eleanor McLeish and Abby Grist earned the Hares a 2-0 victory over neighbours Chatteris Town Ladies in the Cambs Invitation Cup on Sunday.
The hosts started the first meeting between these two teams in 13 years quickly, and were unfortunate not to score through Grist or McLeish.
But it was the latter who struck first after rounding the goalkeeper to slot into an empty net.
The second half consisted of a similar pattern to the first, March being dominant but unable to convert a second goal.
But in the final minutes of the game, Grist finished into the corner when one on one to send Gary Davis’ side into the quarter-finals.
Player of the match for March was Deva Rawlings.
Most Read
- 1 Jones the bridge builder makes fantastic progress
- 2 Out of control bonfire in Fen village
- 3 Family fruit and veg shop to close after 63 years
- 4 Arsonists may have caused caravan blaze, say police
- 5 A first for schools after signing up to Tractor Boys partnership
- 6 Chaos as mobile home brings village to standstill
- 7 Mini bus driver caused deaths of three passengers, court told
- 8 Veterans breakfast club raise over £1,500 from latest catch-up
- 9 Man charged in connection with Cambridgeshire drug dealing offences
- 10 Two injured and road forced to shut after A10 crash
They will play Newmarket Town Ladies in the next round at the GER on Sunday, November 21, 1.45pm.
As for Chatteris, they go onto face Newmarket Town Ladies Development in the Junior Invitation Cup on the same day.
This Sunday, March visit Histon Ladies in Division One of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League while Chatteris go to WIllingham Wolves in Division Three, both 2pm.