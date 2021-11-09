News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Hares triumph over Lilies in first derby for 13 years

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:21 AM November 9, 2021
March Town Ladies vs Chatteris Town Ladies NOV 7 2021

Eleanor McLeish celebrates the first goal for March Town Ladies in their derby win over Chatteris Town Ladies. - Credit: Steve Hone

March Town Ladies ensured the derby bragging rights were in their favour after coming out on top in the cup. 

Goals from Eleanor McLeish and Abby Grist earned the Hares a 2-0 victory over neighbours Chatteris Town Ladies in the Cambs Invitation Cup on Sunday. 

The hosts started the first meeting between these two teams in 13 years quickly, and were unfortunate not to score through Grist or McLeish. 

But it was the latter who struck first after rounding the goalkeeper to slot into an empty net. 

March Town Ladies vs Chatteris Town Ladies NOV 7 2021

Goalkeeper Peggy Thurlby claims for March Town Ladies in their win over Chatteris Town Ladies. - Credit: Steve Hone

The second half consisted of a similar pattern to the first, March being dominant but unable to convert a second goal. 

But in the final minutes of the game, Grist finished into the corner when one on one to send Gary Davis’ side into the quarter-finals. 

Player of the match for March was Deva Rawlings. 

March Town Ladies vs Chatteris Town Ladies NOV 7 2021

Sydney Davis in possession for March Town Ladies vs Chatteris Town Ladies - Credit: Steve Hone

They will play Newmarket Town Ladies in the next round at the GER on Sunday, November 21, 1.45pm. 

As for Chatteris, they go onto face Newmarket Town Ladies Development in the Junior Invitation Cup on the same day. 

This Sunday, March visit Histon Ladies in Division One of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League while Chatteris go to WIllingham Wolves in Division Three, both 2pm. 

Women's Football
March News
Chatteris News

