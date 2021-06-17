Devastating display sees March slump to league defeat
- Credit: Steve Hone
Six goals inside 22 first half minutes saw March Town Ladies slump to a third straight defeat in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League.
The Hares did have a chance to regroup, but it proved a mere consolation in their 9-3 loss to Peterborough Northern Star Ladies Reserves on Sunday.
A well-played one-two between Abby Grist and Eliseia Ciuciulete led to the former pulling a goal back from close range, before the same player chipped the visiting goalkeeper to make it 6-2 at half-time.
But after the break, Northern Star scored on the counter-attack as March scored their final goal of the day thanks to Ewe Jerzak.
Adele Munday also rattled the crossbar as the Hares battled against one of the top two contenders.
Hares boss Gary Davis said: “We were playing one of the top teams and after our crazy start and woke up, it was a decent performance.”
March have a chance to affect the outcome of who claims the title when they travel to second-placed Netherton United Ladies, who if they win, will be crowned champions on June 20.
