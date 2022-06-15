March Town Ladies look to new coach Cole

Stuart Cole is the new coach for March Town Ladies and steps into the shoes of Gary Davis who has left after nine years with the club.

Cole has vast experience of coaching at both Youth and Senior Level and has already impressed the March Town committee with his views and vision for the team.

Stuart Cole is the new coach of March Town Ladies - Credit: March Town Ladies

He has set up some training sessions for later in the month and also a number of friendlies during July and August.



Cole's first footballing experience with the team was at the WSM tournament on Sunday, where March Town Yellows narrowly missed out on progressing to the semi-final.

March Town Ladies at the WSM tournament - Credit: March Town Ladies





March Town Black also finished a respectable fourth in their group with stand-in keeper Rachel Sharman starring for the team.

Cole said: "I'm really looking forward to the challenge of coaching the ladies and will bring loads of enthusiasm and passion.

"They played some great football in the tournament and things are really positive for next season."

The team have some open training sessions at Estover Park on June 23 and June 30, both starting at 7pm.

Cole added: "I'm keen to add some experienced players to the squad and also want younger players to come and experience training and playing for the Town Club.

"We have a great set up and facilities, and I have a strong coaching team to help develop players."



Cole has Jake and Dayne Moore and Jay Harrison in his coaching team and players or parents interested in finding out more about the team can contact Stuart by emailing stucoie7@gmail.com or come along to the sessions.