March Town Ladies complete double over Chatteris

Lee Power

Published: 1:23 PM February 28, 2022
Abby Grist scored for March Town Ladies against Chatteris

Abby Grist scored for March Town Ladies against Chatteris

March Town Ladies completed a cup double over Chatteris Town with a 3-1 win in the League Cup.

The Hares made a great start as a sweeping move led to Eleanor McLeish finding Abby Grist to smash home from close range on two minutes.

McLeish then hit the post, while the Lillies were restricted to long shots.

In the second half, Grist saw a shot pushed onto the post and Naomi McGarvie converted the rebound from close range.

Megan Ratcliffe was unlucky with a fine chip and Deva Rawlings went close with a free kick before Chatteris replied as ex-Hare Emma Searle scored from the penalty spot.

Kara Lumley, another ex-Hare, then scored an own goal from player of the match Lexi Water's corner to complete the scoring.

The Lillies hit the crossbar late on and forced a great save from Peggy Thurlby and Hares manager Gary Davis said: "We had six players leave us in the summer and join the newly formed Lillies and it was good to see them enjoying their football.

"It was always going to be a feisty game with the rivalry and there were a lot of tough challenges but the team were chuffed to get another win over some of their ex-teammates."

