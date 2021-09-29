News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

Double hat-tricks fire Hares to opening day rout

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:35 PM September 29, 2021   
Abby Grist for March Town Ladies

Abby Grist scored four for March Town Ladies in their league win over Histon Ladies. - Credit: Steve Hone

Two players scored at least three times to fire March Town Ladies towards an opening day rout in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League. 

The Hares opened their Division One campaign on Sunday with a 9-1 hammering of Histon Ladies, who notched a first-half opener at the GER. 

Abby Grist replied with a shot into the far corner, before Eleanor Mcleish dispatched a chance coolly to give March the lead. 

McLeish added her second before half-time as Gary Davis’ side ramped up the pressure soon after the interval. 

Eleanor McLeish in action for March Town Ladies

Eleanor McLeish netted a hat-trick for March Town Ladies in the Histon win. - Credit: Steve Hone

After Grist beat the goalkeeper one on one, McLeish sealed her hat-trick from close range. 

Grist also secured a treble then her fourth with the outside of her boot. 

Another player to impress for March was 16-year-old Cassie Houghton, who scored twice late on including a powerful strike. 

Cassie Houghton on her March Town Ladies debut

March Town Ladies' 16-year-old star Cassie Houghton scored twice against Histon. - Credit: Steve Hone

Most Read

  1. 1 Board backs Mayor’s call for March makeover plan
  2. 2 43-home estate may not be ideal location, admits developer
  3. 3 Fly-tipping fine for man who paid 'scrap dealer' £40 to dispose of fridges
  1. 4 Woman, 50, killed in A141 March crash named by police
  2. 5 Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash
  3. 6 Villagers toast season success with annual awards night
  4. 7 Drug dealer who led class A drugs line caught in police sting
  5. 8 Bailiffs close homeless camp and threaten to sell tents left behind 
  6. 9 'My wife could've died' - employer urges public to get Covid vaccine
  7. 10 Firefighter hailed as 'an absolute legend' retires

The Hares are away at Cardea Ladies, who have won once and lost twice in the league so far, this Sunday, 2pm. 

Women's Football
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police have re-opened the A141 in March following a fatal crash earlier.

Cambs Live

Motorcyclist dies in A141 crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Arrest of Bury St Edmunds man

Cambs Live

Man arrested after suspected drink or drug-fuelled A141 crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Three vehicles collided on the A141 between March and Guyhirn in Cambridgeshire just after 3pm.

Cambs Live | Updated

Rings End A141 closed after three vehicle collision

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Stewarding the flow of cars for fuel at Sainsbury's, Ely 

Cambs Live

The Great British Sunday is a rush to the pumps not the piers  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon