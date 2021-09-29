Published: 4:35 PM September 29, 2021

Abby Grist scored four for March Town Ladies in their league win over Histon Ladies. - Credit: Steve Hone

Two players scored at least three times to fire March Town Ladies towards an opening day rout in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League.

The Hares opened their Division One campaign on Sunday with a 9-1 hammering of Histon Ladies, who notched a first-half opener at the GER.

Abby Grist replied with a shot into the far corner, before Eleanor Mcleish dispatched a chance coolly to give March the lead.

McLeish added her second before half-time as Gary Davis’ side ramped up the pressure soon after the interval.

Eleanor McLeish netted a hat-trick for March Town Ladies in the Histon win. - Credit: Steve Hone

After Grist beat the goalkeeper one on one, McLeish sealed her hat-trick from close range.

Grist also secured a treble then her fourth with the outside of her boot.

Another player to impress for March was 16-year-old Cassie Houghton, who scored twice late on including a powerful strike.

March Town Ladies' 16-year-old star Cassie Houghton scored twice against Histon. - Credit: Steve Hone

The Hares are away at Cardea Ladies, who have won once and lost twice in the league so far, this Sunday, 2pm.