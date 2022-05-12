March Town Ladies avoid drop, Leverington enjoy cup final experience

March Town Ladies Eleanor McLeigh netted at Ketton and played in goal at Cambs Uni - Credit: Steve Hone

March Town Ladies secured their place in Cambs League Division One with a win at high-flying Cambs Uni on Sunday.

They lost 3-1 at Ketton in midweek, to start a run of three games in eight days, when Eleanor McLeish was on target and Lexi Waters took the player of the match award.

McLeish volunteerd to play in goal at the weekend and March took an early lead when Deva Rawling's corner deceived the home keeper and defenders.

The hosts hit back to beat player of the match McLeish, who made two great saves, but Ewe Jerzak had a shot cleared off the line before half-time.

Hannah Watkins went close after the restart and Megan Ratcliffe just missed the target after lobbing the Uni keeper.

But with five minutes left, Waters saw a 40-yard free-kick find the net and the Hares held on to secure three points and safety ahead of their midweek game with Leverington and final fixture against the champions this weekend.

Leverington face the camera before their cup final - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

*Leverington were beaten 5-1 by league champions Netherton in the cup final at Ely on Sunday.

They fell behind inside 10 minutes and conceded twice more before the interval.

A fourth Netherton goal followed after the restart, but Leverington hit back as Kayleigh Grey started a move that ended with Shushannah Feast firing home.

Katie Garner had another effort disallowed, after a scramble in the box, and Netherton had the final word with their fifth goal soon after.







