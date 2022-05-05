March Town Ladies edge out Leverington in derby date

March Town Ladies came out on top in a hard-fought contest with Leverington Ladies in their S Tech League Division One derby.

The Hares began brightly, with Eleanor McLeish seeing a half volley palmed around the post in the opening 10 minutes.

Georgia Freeman went close from the resulting corner, while Sophie Swinden hit the crossbar for Leverington in a typically feisty game between the local rivals.

Leverington were reduced to 10 players on 40 minutes when their goalkeeper was sent off for denying McLeish a scoring opportunity, with the replacement making a good save from the subsequent Deva Rawlings free-kick.

Becky Russell produced a player of the match display for March and set up Adele Munday, who hit the crossbar with the keeper beaten.

Russell went close on two occasions, as Leverington defended well and looked dangerous on the break, with Swinden hitting the woodwork for a second time late on.

But March for their reward three minutes from time when Russell collected the ball on halfway, took on two defenders and slotted past the onrushing keeper to seal three points.

Sydney Davis on the ball for March Town Ladies against Leverington - Credit: Gary Davis

The game marked the last appearance for Sydney Davis, who made her debut on her 16th birthday - when Leverington were known as Wisbech Town - and played 134 times in nine seasons.

Davis played at centre-back to ensure she had filled every position for the Hares before bowing out.

March visit Cambridge University Women on Sunday (May 8, 2pm).

*Park Ladies fell to a 3-1 defeat at Cambridge Rangers in their last game of the season to finish in third place.

Second-placed Rangers started well and took the lead courtesy of an own goal.

And after Fran Plitsch and Erin Powell went close to a reply, the home side doubled their lead before half time.

Park hit back when a long ball from Brooke Anderson found Casey Ward to beat three defenders and fire home and Georgia Stimson shot just over as they pushed for an equaliser.

Anderson was denied from a corner, before Rangers sealed the points from close range.

Ward was named player of the match for Park, who also reached the County Cup semi-finals and League Cup quarter-finals this season and return for pre-season training in six weeks time.