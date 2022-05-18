March Town Ladies draw with Leverington in season finale

11:31 AM May 18, 2022

Ewe Jerzak was player of the match for March against Leverington - Credit: March Town Ladies

March Town Ladies completed their Cambs League Division One season with a bruising draw against Leverington.

Both sides were struggling with injuries but able to field strong teams for the derby clash.

Play was confined mostly the midfield in a tight first half, as defences held firm.

Leverington's Sophie Swinden forced a good save from Hares keeper Peggy Thurlby, as Meg Ratcliffe went close for the visitors.

Swinden put her side ahead from a free-kick on 50 minutes, but the Hares rallied, with Abby Grist making the Leverington keeper work hard.

Leverington's Katie Garner and March's Liv Holden received their marching orders on 70 minutes as tempers began to boil over.

And it looked like the hosts would hold on until Becky Russell scored a brilliant equaliser, collecting the ball out side and beating a defender before firing a dipping 25-yard shot over the keeper.

Ewe Jerzak was named player of the match for March.