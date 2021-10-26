Park Ladies beat March Town in derby clash
Park Ladies won 3-0 away to March Town Ladies in a Cambs League Cup derby clash on Sunday (October 24).
March Town Ladies were left disappointed with the result.
Park started well and Sydney Davis cleared off the line. At the other end, Abby Grist had a great cross which Emma Corbyn almost headed in.
Park took the lead for a close-range effort and then defended well to blunt the Hares attack.
Park scored a well worked second on 40 minutes.
The Hares raised their game for the second half and responded well, with their Player of the Match Elie Godley causing trouble on the right wing.
Grist had a shot well saved by the Park keeper and Adele Munday hit the post, but Park finished the score with a third on the break in the last minute.
The Hares return to league action on Sunday against Fulbourne.