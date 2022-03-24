March Town Ladies lose out, as Park Ladies are hit for six

A depleted March Town Ladies squad came up short against Ketton in their latest Cambs League Division One match on Sunday.

The Hares lost three players to Covid over the weekend and played for an hour with just 10 players.

But despite these setbacks, they remained on level terms at the interval, having hit the inside of the post and seen debutant Jess Conyard fire a shot over the crossbar.

Ketton were restricted to long-range shots by stout defending as the scoreline remained blank, but struck two quick goals after the restart.

March returned to 11 players when Hannah Watkins entered the fray and Conyard set her up to score, only for the referee to disallow the 'goal'.

Ketton went and added a third goal, before player of the match Megan Ratcliffe headed against the crossbar from a Deva Rawlins corner.

Eleanor McLeish also went close for March, before Ketton went 4-0 up on the break.

But the Hares grabbed a late consolation when McLeish lobbed the ball into the net from fully 35 yards and they will hope for better against Leverington this Sunday.

Park Ladies were put to the sword by bogey team Fulbourn, falling to a 6-0 defeat in their League Cup quarter-final tie.

Both sides had chances in the opening stages, but Fulbourn struck first on 15 minutes with a strong shot inside the near post.

Park continued to press, with Teagan Pulman sending a looping shot wide of the target, but Fulbourn doubled their lead after an excellent through ball sent their striker away to slot home.

Penalty appeals were waved away, but Fulbourn stepped up their game and netted a third goal before half-time.

In the second half, Fulbourn showed why they are third in Division One as they played some lovely flowing football and scored a fourth with a neat finish.

Park continued to battle away, but Fulbourn looked dangerous whenever in possession and scored a fifth from a corner, before a late own goal completed the tally.

Sophie Fenner went close to a consolation for Park, breaking through on the left but firing into the side netting, and they return to league action with a top of the table clash at Cambridge Rangers this weekend.



