Published: 3:12 PM May 5, 2021

Had March Town Ladies been more clinical in front of goal, the outcome of their Fenland derby could well have been much more positive.

Instead, they were left to rue what could have been in their 2-0 defeat to Leverington Ladies on May 2 as they remain second-from-bottom of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division.

Leverington almost took the lead after 10 seconds from a through-ball, while Emily Sandell nearly scored at the other end in an open contest.

After Eleanor McLeish had forced a fine save from the host, it looked destined to remain goalless at half-time until Leverington bagged two quick goals.

The Hares did improve their game after the break, but were unable to find their way past the home defence.

Emma Searle skips past a challenge for March Town Ladies against Leverington Ladies. - Credit: Steve Hone

McLeish did test the home goalkeeper with a half-volley, while a pinpoint through pass from Emma Searle failed to find a teammate.

March will look to arrest a three-game losing streak at bottom-placed Riverside Ladies on Sunday, May 9, 2pm.