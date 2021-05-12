Seventh heaven for March Town Ladies after impressive away win
March Town Ladies earned their second league win since returning from lockdown thanks to a comprehensive display.
Eleanor McLeish’s hat-trick and player of the match Jade Kelly helped the Hares secure a 7-0 success at bottom-placed Riverside Ladies in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on May 9.
Kelsey Ramm’s 10th-minute chipped shot opened the scoring, before Abby Grist slotted home after running onto Kelly’s through-ball.
McLeish, who had a slice of fortune when her first goal crept in off a post, then continued her dominant performance after the break.
She first finished a pass from Lou Billingham ahead of striking her treble with a fine shot into the bottom corner for 5-0.
Kelly also rounded off a solid showing with two impressive goals from distance.
March handed a debut to youngster Ellie Godley, who shone, too, and will look to continue her bright start in a Hares shirt at home to Leverington Ladies on Sunday, May 16, 2pm.
