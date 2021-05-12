Published: 8:30 AM May 12, 2021

Lexi Waters (right) in action for March Town Ladies at Riverside Ladies. - Credit: Steve Hone

March Town Ladies earned their second league win since returning from lockdown thanks to a comprehensive display.

Eleanor McLeish’s hat-trick and player of the match Jade Kelly helped the Hares secure a 7-0 success at bottom-placed Riverside Ladies in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on May 9.

Kelsey Ramm’s 10th-minute chipped shot opened the scoring, before Abby Grist slotted home after running onto Kelly’s through-ball.

Jade Kelly (in yellow) was player of the match for March Town Ladies in their win over Riverside Ladies. - Credit: Steve Hone

McLeish, who had a slice of fortune when her first goal crept in off a post, then continued her dominant performance after the break.

She first finished a pass from Lou Billingham ahead of striking her treble with a fine shot into the bottom corner for 5-0.

Kelly also rounded off a solid showing with two impressive goals from distance.

March handed a debut to youngster Ellie Godley, who shone, too, and will look to continue her bright start in a Hares shirt at home to Leverington Ladies on Sunday, May 16, 2pm.