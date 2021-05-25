News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

Centurion Adele fails to inspire March against league leaders

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 7:00 AM May 25, 2021   
Adele Munday March Town Ladies 100 appearances

Adele Munday marked her hundredth appearance for March Town Ladies against Cambridge University Women. Pictured is Adele with manager Gary Davis. - Credit: Steve Hone

It was not the way March Town Ladies player Adele Munday wanted to mark her hundredth appearance as three goals inside 10 minutes led to her side's downfall.

The Hares conceded three goals in 10 first half minutes in their opening match with leaders Cambridge University Women, before battling back in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on May 23.

Eleanor Mcleish’s volley went close, while Abby Grist’s effort was saved by the visitors before Cambridge grabbed a fourth at Estover playing fields. 

March Town Ladies vs Cambridge University Women

Kelsey Ramm in action for March Town Ladies versus Cambridge University Women. - Credit: Steve Hone

Gary Davis’ side showed improvement in the second game as they searched for a response, Mcleish going close, but the leaders struck on the stroke of half-time. 

Despite March’s heavy pressure on the University defence, three late goals ensured the hosts were resigned to three league defeats in a row. 

You may also want to watch:

March now prepare for back-to-back away trips, first to Fenland neighbours Whittlesey Athletic Ladies tonight, 6.45pm, before going to Cambridge City Ladies 3rds on Sunday, May 30, 2pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver treated by paramedics after early morning two-car crash
  2. 2 Vintage lorry convoy steams through the Fens for lockdown road run
  3. 3 Globe-trotting grandparents celebrate seven decades of marriage
  1. 4 21 years for prisoner who slit fellow inmate's throat
  2. 5 Former BBC presenter David Whiteley joins ITV News Anglia
  3. 6 Have your say on 2,000-home estate plans in March
  4. 7 Family pay tribute to 18-year-old killed in A47 crash between car and bus
  5. 8 Family 'devastated' as Waffle dies weeks after shooting
  6. 9 Family desperate to track down ‘really awful’ tiling handyman
  7. 10 Crews spotted in Fenland filming major TV show for Amazon Prime
Women's Football
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The driver of the car, an 18-year old woman from Littleport was pronounced dead at the scene

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Woman, 18, dies in A47 crash between bus and a car

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A motorist took this photo from a distance of the collision on the A47 near Wisbech earlier tonight.

Emergency Services | Updated

Double decker bus and car in A47 collision

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
An armed police officer points his weapon to a man lying on the ground

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man charged with armed robbery in Fenland

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Lotto 'jackpot' for March

Fenland District Council | Updated

March nets £6.44m 'jackpot' grant to transform town

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus