Centurion Adele fails to inspire March against league leaders
It was not the way March Town Ladies player Adele Munday wanted to mark her hundredth appearance as three goals inside 10 minutes led to her side's downfall.
The Hares conceded three goals in 10 first half minutes in their opening match with leaders Cambridge University Women, before battling back in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on May 23.
Eleanor Mcleish’s volley went close, while Abby Grist’s effort was saved by the visitors before Cambridge grabbed a fourth at Estover playing fields.
Gary Davis’ side showed improvement in the second game as they searched for a response, Mcleish going close, but the leaders struck on the stroke of half-time.
Despite March’s heavy pressure on the University defence, three late goals ensured the hosts were resigned to three league defeats in a row.
March now prepare for back-to-back away trips, first to Fenland neighbours Whittlesey Athletic Ladies tonight, 6.45pm, before going to Cambridge City Ladies 3rds on Sunday, May 30, 2pm.
