Game of firsts for March Town Ladies in cup thrashing
- Credit: March Town Ladies FC
It was a game of firsts for March Town Ladies as they ran riot in the women’s league cup.
Sunday’s 6-0 win over Manea Sirens in Group D was the Hares’ first against their opponents, Brooke Harris made her March debut and it was the first time mascots appeared at a March ladies’ game.
Eleanor McLeish opened the scoring for the Hares, finishing a pinpoint cross from Deva Rawlins at the near post.
That was the opening strike of a first half hat-trick for player of the match McLeish.
Tahleya Roncari scored her first goal for March on the stroke of half-time against a Sirens team that battled well after the break.
Roncari then notched her second, before Emily Sandell earned her first goal in March colours after good work from Peggy Thurlby, who played outfield for the first time for the club.
Before kick-off, March Academy Under 10s were invited to be mascots for the afternoon and the youngsters also got involved with the warm-up.
Coach Gary Davis said: “It was great to have March Academy with us for the game and they were a real credit to their club.
“We wish them good luck for the rest of the season.”
March visit Leverington Sports Ladies, who sit level on points, in their third league cup clash this Sunday, 2pm.