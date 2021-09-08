News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Hares shine in soaring heat to raise charity cash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:32 AM September 8, 2021   
March Town vs Brampton Brian Lake Memorial Cup 2021

Cassie Houghton (right) made her March Town Ladies debut in the Brian Lake Memorial Cup against Brampton. - Credit: Steve Hone

Soaring temperatures did not stop March Town Ladies from helping to raise charity cash in their annual cup competition. 

The Hares played Brampton Ladies in the Brian Lake Memorial Cup on September 5, raising funds for Cancer Research UK amid the stifling heat. 

Brampton took a seventh-minute lead with a neat chipped effort, before March were sparked into action. 

Full-back Ellie Godley teed up Adele Munday for the equaliser after forcing the goalkeeper into saves, before Hares ‘keeper Peggy Thurlby stopped with her feet at the other end. 

A lively start to the second half saw Eleanor McLeish set up Abby Grist, who knocked in a rebound after her initial shot was denied. 

The same combination led to a third for the Hares when McLeish’s pass found the run of Grist to score from close-range. 

Abby Grist March Town Ladies vs Brampton SEP 2021

Abby Grist scored twice for March Town Ladies against Brampton in the Brian Lake Memorial Cup. - Credit: Steve Hone

March gave a debut to 16-year-old Cassie Houghton while Sydney Davis played her first match in 10 months. 

Manager Gary Davis said: “The main thing was raising money and over £150 will go to charity. 

“Player of the match was Tahleya Roncari, who was excellent in midfield.” 

