Controversy haunts Hares despite impressive midweek record
- Credit: Steve Hone
It’s now no wins in five Cambridgeshire Women’s County League games for March Town Ladies, despite extending an impressive record.
The Hares, who stretched their unbeaten midweek record to eight seasons after a 1-1 draw at Whittlesey Athletic Ladies last Tuesday, failed to back that up at Cambridge City Ladies 3rds on Sunday.
The game perhaps hinged on two controversial decisions after City took a 2-0 lead in the Premier Division.
March’s Eleanor Mcleish scored but this was disallowed for offside, two minutes before a City player adjudged to have been offside then netted a third.
Mcleish, Eliseia Ciuciulete and Adele Munday all went close after the break, as two late goals compounded March’s misery.
Coach Gary Davis said: “It's karma really. We had a decision go for us at Whittlesey when they had a goal disallowed and we had a couple of big decisions go against us against City.
“We had some youngsters playing against City, three 16-year-olds, and they did themselves and the team proud.”
March host Netherton United Ladies at Estover playing fields on Sunday, June 6, 2pm.