March Town left to rue double ladies' derby defeat

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:51 AM May 18, 2021   
March Town Ladies vs Leverington Ladies May 2021

Emily Sandell holds off an opponent for March Town Ladies in their Fenland derby with Leverington Ladies. - Credit: Steve Hone

There was no derby day fever for March Town Ladies as they suffered double defeat to local rivals in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League. 

The Hares were left disappointed after a 2-0 Premier Division defeat to Leverington Ladies on Sunday, May 16, having lost to the same opponent two weeks prior.

Leverington made their presence known, striking after five minutes and carried a threat on the break throughout a confident first half. 

Gary Davis’ side did grow as the game developed, although Emily Sandell, who was later forced off due to a fractured ankle, was unable to scramble home just shy of half-time. 

March Town Ladies vs Leverington Ladies May 2021

Emma Searle in action for March Town Ladies against Leverington Ladies in the Cambridgeshire Women's County League. - Credit: Steve Hone

After Yazmin Holmes and Eleanor McLeish went close for March after the break, the visitors clung on and denied Emma Searle’s free-kick thanks to a superb save. 

You may also want to watch:

But once Hares ‘keeper Tori Sharpe was forced into a full-stretched stop, one attempt deceived the hosts to double Leverington’s lead. 

March are next in action at home to second-placed Cambridge University Women in a double-header on Sunday, May 23 at Estover playing field, 2pm. 

