Cricket: March Town members join Cricket Force movement

March Town members face the camera at the annual Cricket Force day Archant

March Town CC took part in the annual Natwest Cricket Force event at the weekend.

An ECB initiative to ensure all club grounds and facilities are ready for the season, it saw members complete various jobs ahead of the first game on April 13.

Tasks undertaken included putting plastic sheets on mobile covers, getting the double-bay nets and scorebox in working order and repairing or replacing fencing around the ground.

The driveway fence, spectator seats and tool shed were repaired and stained, while car park gravel was levelled and the outfield harrowed.

Club chairman Les Mills said: “I would like to thank all the members who helped to prepare the ground and facilities for the new season.

“It would have been a lovely day to play cricket and ideal to get all the jobs we wanted done completed on the day.”